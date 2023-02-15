Basketball

Dunk Contest and Skills Challenge Competitors Announced for All-Star Weekend

Author image
Olly Taliku
3 min read
all star weekend
all star weekend

The All-Star weekend is just around the corner and although many will be focused on the game itself, there is plenty of other action going on including the Skills Challenge and Dunk contest.

Skills Challenge

The Skills Challenge is always one of the most popular events during All-Star weekend and this year will be no different, as the Antetokounmpo’s face off against the rookies and the Jazz team’s in a skill based competition.

The competition kickstarts All-Star weekend on Saturday night and will involve three rounds of challenges with three teams of three players all bidding for glory.

The first round will be a relay consisting of five stations to complete on the court, followed by a team passing exercise which is rounded off with shooting drills from five different positions. The team who accumulates the most points through the contest will be crowned the champion.

The 3 teams set to compete in the Skills Challenge

  • Antetokounmpos: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) and Alex Antetokounmpo (Wisconsin Herd, G League).
  • Jazz: Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton.
  • Rooks: Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons) and Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets).

Dunk Contest

Possibly the most popular event over All-Star weekend is the dunk contest which will also take place on Saturday night, as four competitors face off to show their most expressive dunks.

Each player will take turns performing two dunks in the first round, and the two players with the highest average score from the judges panel will move on to the final round.

The final round involves a further two slam dunks on show, with the player who has the highest score in the final round being crowned winner of this years contest.

The Slam Dunk contestants this year:

  • KJ Martin, Houston Rockets
  • Mac McClung, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans
  • Jericho Sims, New York Knicks

The Judges:

  • Jamal Crawford, three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year
  • Lisa Leslie, eight-time WNBA All-Star
  • Karl Malone, 14-time NBA All-Star
  • Harold Miner, two-time Slam Dunk champion
  • Dominique Wilkins, nine-time NBA All-Star and two-time Slam Dunk champion

Author image
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
Author Image

Olly Taliku

