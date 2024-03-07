NBA

Draymond Green Sheds Light On A Possible Retirement Farewell Tour

Anthony R. Cardenas
Draymond Green says that he has “two or three” more years in him when it comes to playing in the NBA, which would put him somewhere in the 36 to 37-year-old age range when all is said and done. When the day comes, Green prefers not to have a retirement farewell tour, as he mentioned on his podcast earlier this week. But there is one special circumstance in which he says that he will consider announcing his departure from the game at the start of a season.

Draymond Green Says He Has 2-3 NBA Years Left

In what appeared to be an unlikely pairing, the long-time Golden State Warriors forward had fellow media member and former NBA great Paul Pierce on his podcast this week. The two seemed to have a beef with one another some years ago, highlighted by the infamous sound bite of Green calling out Pierce for the lackluster farewell tour that he was embarking on in 2017.

But they discussed the incident during their air time together, which led to a discussion about what Green’s potential send-off will look like. Pierce asked Green how many years he thought he had left in him, which was swiftly answered as if it has been pondered many times before, and a follow-up question asked if he preferred to do a farewell tour when the day comes:

Nah…Somebody gonna do me like I said to you, and then I’m f*cked…The only chance my last year is announced, if that year happens to coincide with Steph’s last year, or Klay’s last year…That’s the only chance, because then I can ride Steph’s coat tails on his farewell tour and act like its mine

Green Has Been A Key Piece In Golden State For His Entire Career

Draymond Green has been one of the most polarizing figures in the NBA during his 12-year career. He is a cornerstone piece for one of the best dynasties that the game has ever seen, but has been the subject of plenty of on-court controversy, including during the current season. After multiple ejections early in the year, Green served an elongated suspension, during which the Warriors’ performance suffered. They have been on the rise since his return, however, and are fighting for one of the top-8 spots in the Western Conference.

Golden State will take on Chicago at home on Thursday, followed by two straight against the San Antonio Spurs.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
