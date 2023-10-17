NBA

Draymond Green reveals Steph Curry’s secret to longevity is a ‘never-dying passion’

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Draymond Green and Stephen Curry Warriors
Draymond Green and Stephen Curry Warriors

Draymond Green opened up on Golden State Warriors teammate Steph Curry’s glittering career to date, detailing some of the small things that make the league’s greatest ever shooter so special.

Curry, 35, revolutionised the game of basketball when he entered the NBA in 2009 with his incredible shooting ability. He’s able to get his shot off from any spot on the court and does so with great efficiency.

He’s a four-time NBA champion, two-time league MVP (first ever unanimous winner), Finals MVP, nine-time All-Star and widely regarded as one of the best players of all-time.

In December 2021, Curry set the NBA record for career three-pointers made by surpassing Ray Allen and his impact on the game is up there with the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Draymond Green has been by the chef’s side through each of his four triumphs and he believes Curry’s secret to being at the top of his game at the age of 35 is due to a never-dying passion.

“He’s one of the most special people you can be around and when you look at Steph, he smiles, he’s the golden child, he’s all of these things but underneath all of that there’s like a never-dying passion that’s just burning, raging.

“He works as hard as I’ve ever seen anyone whether that’s in the weight room, the basketball court… He’s trying to defeat age! Every day I come in and watch him and it’s like this dude continues to work hard.

“This dude’s trying to defeat age. We all know Father Time is undefeated but we’re beating those odds right now.”

The Warriors exited the 2023 playoffs at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round but a host of new faces will join Golden State’s attempt to win a fifth title since 2015.

Jordan Poole and James Wiseman have moved on, whilst Chris Paul will provide an interesting and eye-opening dynamic alongside Curry in the backcourt this season.

It’ll be a tough order to overturn the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns who currently sit as the Western Conference favorites, but beating the odds is something that seems to come naturally to this team.

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Draymond Green and Stephen Curry Warriors
NBA

LATEST Draymond Green reveals Steph Curry’s secret to longevity is a ‘never-dying passion’

Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
GettyImages 1434750866
NBA
Boston Celtics starters expected to play in penultimate preseason game at New York Knicks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  5h

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and their fellow Boston Celtics starters will suit up in tonight’s penultimate preseason outing vs the New York Knicks at TD Garden. Boston have enjoyed a…

Kyle kuzma
NBA
Wizards Star Kyle Kuzma Calls Out Nike For Limited Edition Jerseys: ‘Nike Is Ruining The Nostalgia’
Author image Olly Taliku  •  6h

Kyle Kuzma took to social media to complain about Nike’s recent Jeresys in the NBA, saying that ‘brand identity’ gets lost with the new kits every year. New Kits Frustrating…

i 1
NBA
Gilbert Arenas claims Carmelo Anthony was a more skilled scorer than Kevin Durant
Author image Joe Lyons  •  6h
ben simmons
NBA
Ben Simmons Looking Back To His Best In Brooklyn Nets Pre Season: “I’m Gonna Come Out Here And Play Hard”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  7h
Lillard Antetokounmpo
NBA
Damian Lillard & Giannis Antetokounmpo Partnership Off To A Flying Start: ‘We Can Do This All Night’
Author image Cai Parry  •  7h
i 1
NBA
NBA News: “I’m So Glad Portland Didn’t Want Me” – Tyler Herro
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 9 2023
Arrow to top