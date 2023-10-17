Draymond Green opened up on Golden State Warriors teammate Steph Curry’s glittering career to date, detailing some of the small things that make the league’s greatest ever shooter so special.

Curry, 35, revolutionised the game of basketball when he entered the NBA in 2009 with his incredible shooting ability. He’s able to get his shot off from any spot on the court and does so with great efficiency.

He’s a four-time NBA champion, two-time league MVP (first ever unanimous winner), Finals MVP, nine-time All-Star and widely regarded as one of the best players of all-time.

In December 2021, Curry set the NBA record for career three-pointers made by surpassing Ray Allen and his impact on the game is up there with the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Draymond Green has been by the chef’s side through each of his four triumphs and he believes Curry’s secret to being at the top of his game at the age of 35 is due to a never-dying passion.

“He’s one of the most special people you can be around and when you look at Steph, he smiles, he’s the golden child, he’s all of these things but underneath all of that there’s like a never-dying passion that’s just burning, raging.

“He works as hard as I’ve ever seen anyone whether that’s in the weight room, the basketball court… He’s trying to defeat age! Every day I come in and watch him and it’s like this dude continues to work hard.

“This dude’s trying to defeat age. We all know Father Time is undefeated but we’re beating those odds right now.”

The Warriors exited the 2023 playoffs at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round but a host of new faces will join Golden State’s attempt to win a fifth title since 2015.

Jordan Poole and James Wiseman have moved on, whilst Chris Paul will provide an interesting and eye-opening dynamic alongside Curry in the backcourt this season.

It’ll be a tough order to overturn the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns who currently sit as the Western Conference favorites, but beating the odds is something that seems to come naturally to this team.

