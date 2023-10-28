NFL

Dolphins Injury Report: Ramsey In, Holland Out For Sunday’s Game vs Patriots

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz jalen ramsey injury nfl training camp 0731 2023 scaled 1
rsz jalen ramsey injury nfl training camp 0731 2023 scaled 1

The Miami Dolphins lost their second game of the season in Week 7 at the hand of the Philadelphia Eagles, a contest that they played in short-handed. They were without three of their starting offensive linemen throughout, and cornerback Xavien Howard was forced to miss the prime time game as well. They were still of course without the likes of De’Von Achane and Jalen Ramsey as well.

Dolphins Getting Ramsey Back, But Losing Holland For The Week

But according to reports that were released on Saturday afternoon, the latter could be making his season debut as early as tomorrow.

Ramsey was one of the biggest off-season acquisitions in the NFL. The Dolphins needed help in their secondary, and went out and traded for the former All-Pro, who would create a lockdown (albeit aging) duo alongside Howard. But disaster struck for Ramsey during the team’s second training camp session, when he went down with a knee injury that would require surgery. It was assumed that he would be out until December, with a mid-November return looking like the best-case scenario.

That timeline was demolished by Ramsey. Last week, Miami activated him off of the PUP list in order to start participating in full practices, and on Saturday, he was added to the 53-man roster. Cornerback Perry Nickerson was released in a corresponding move.

Can New England Take Advantage Of Banged Up Fins?

Ramsey will being some much-needed help to Miami’s struggling defense, but it still may be a while before the team is at full strength. Safety Jevon Holland left last Sunday’s game after a big collision with a teammate, and was diagnosed with a concussion. He was apparently unable to clear protocol this week, and will be out for Sunday’s game.

The Dolphins are scheduled to take on the Patriots in Week 8, the second matchup between the two sides so far this season. New England was able to limit Miami’s offense to an average game in Week 3, and Bill Belichick hopes he can do it again on the road this week. He and Mac Jones will look to take advantage of Holland’s absence, but will have to account for Ramsey on the corner, something they didn’t have to do five weeks ago.

The Dolphins are currently listed as 9.5 point favorites.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz jalen ramsey injury nfl training camp 0731 2023 scaled 1
NFL

LATEST Dolphins Injury Report: Ramsey In, Holland Out For Sunday’s Game vs Patriots

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  34min
rsz skysports derrick henry tennessee titans 6335225
NFL
NFL Trade Rumors: Derrick Henry To The Browns Or Ravens?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h

The NFL trade deadline is right around the corner, and teams around the league are working the phones in order to make their final transactions for the year before Tuesday…

rsz usatsi 21390599 168402459 lowres
NFL
Raiders News: Davante Adams Says “I Came Here To Play With Derek Carr”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h

Davante Adams had a good thing going in Green Bay. He had become the team’s premier wide receiver and one of the best pass catchers in the entire league, and…

984fa840 7371 11ee 8e7f b1355f6734ae
NFL
49ers Injury Report: Brock Purdy Official Listed As Questionable For Week 8
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 27 2023
rsz steelers browns 3 1620x1080 1
NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers Haven’t Gained 400 Yards In A Game In Nearly 3 Years
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 27 2023
Puka Nacua Rams pic
NFL
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Sunday’s Rams Vs. Cowboys Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 27 2023
rsz usatsi 21719690 168397563 lowres
NFL
NFL Trade Rumors: Could The Patriots Trade For Kirk Cousins?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 27 2023
Arrow to top