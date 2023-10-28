The Miami Dolphins lost their second game of the season in Week 7 at the hand of the Philadelphia Eagles, a contest that they played in short-handed. They were without three of their starting offensive linemen throughout, and cornerback Xavien Howard was forced to miss the prime time game as well. They were still of course without the likes of De’Von Achane and Jalen Ramsey as well.

Dolphins Getting Ramsey Back, But Losing Holland For The Week

Breaking: Miami activated six-time Pro-Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey and he is expected to make his Dolphins’ debut Sunday vs. the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/r1npxD2GMV — ESPN (@espn) October 28, 2023

But according to reports that were released on Saturday afternoon, the latter could be making his season debut as early as tomorrow.

Ramsey was one of the biggest off-season acquisitions in the NFL. The Dolphins needed help in their secondary, and went out and traded for the former All-Pro, who would create a lockdown (albeit aging) duo alongside Howard. But disaster struck for Ramsey during the team’s second training camp session, when he went down with a knee injury that would require surgery. It was assumed that he would be out until December, with a mid-November return looking like the best-case scenario.

That timeline was demolished by Ramsey. Last week, Miami activated him off of the PUP list in order to start participating in full practices, and on Saturday, he was added to the 53-man roster. Cornerback Perry Nickerson was released in a corresponding move.

Can New England Take Advantage Of Banged Up Fins?

Meanwhile, Jevon Holland and River Cracraft have been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/Sv038AR1Uv — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) October 28, 2023

Ramsey will being some much-needed help to Miami’s struggling defense, but it still may be a while before the team is at full strength. Safety Jevon Holland left last Sunday’s game after a big collision with a teammate, and was diagnosed with a concussion. He was apparently unable to clear protocol this week, and will be out for Sunday’s game.

The Dolphins are scheduled to take on the Patriots in Week 8, the second matchup between the two sides so far this season. New England was able to limit Miami’s offense to an average game in Week 3, and Bill Belichick hopes he can do it again on the road this week. He and Mac Jones will look to take advantage of Holland’s absence, but will have to account for Ramsey on the corner, something they didn’t have to do five weeks ago.

The Dolphins are currently listed as 9.5 point favorites.