The Madden 24 video game continues to roll out their player ratings for its upcoming release, as they revealed the list of both tight ends and cornerbacks on Thursday. There isn’t much of a surprise in the way of tight ends, as Travis Kelce takes the top spot. But there will likely be a debate about Jalen Ramsey being rated as the best cornerback in the NFL.

The Madden ratings are of course not an exact science. There are other outlets dedicated to using advanced statistics to tell us who the best and most productive players in football are, many of which are used by the media giants. But Madden presents a rather accurate picture of where players stand in the league, and is one of the more talked about ratings systems amongst both players and fans.

Madden 24 Ranks The Best Cornerbacks In The NFL

Here are the top-5 cornerbacks in the NFL according to the Madden 24 ratings:

Jalen Ramsey (97)

Ramsey entered last season as the top-rated cornerback as well, and had another solid year, featuring 4 interceptions and his 8th straight Pro Bowl appearance. He was traded to the Miami Dolphins during the off-season, and he will look to renew his career as a part of an elite secondary in South Florida.

Ramsey loses a point off of his rating entering last season (98), and there are critics who believe that he may have lost a step or two as he approaches 29 years old.

Jaire Alexander (96)

Alexander was last year’s second-highest rated cornerback as well, and he backed it up by making the Second Team All-Pro, intercepting as many passes (5) as he had in his previous 4 seasons combined. He made headlines throughout the season with both his trash talk and stellar play, and he will very likely be the highest-rated Packers player in the game.

Sauce Gardner received his DROY award today 🔥 (via @iamSauceGardner) pic.twitter.com/bOD37RsJLo — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 7, 2023

Patrick Surtain II (94)

Surtain was outside of the top-10 in cornerback ratings for Madden 23, but he has shot up the rankings after a stellar season. The second-year Denver Bronco became a lockdown defender in 2022, and was named to the First Team All-Pro.

Sauce Gardner (93)

You can bet that Gardner will be taking exception to being the 4th rated cornerback. He had a highly-decorated first year in the league, winning Rookie of the Year and becoming the first rookie cornerback to be named to the First Team All-Pro since Ronnie Lott in 1981. Despite his young age, he has been considered by many to be the best at his position, and he’ll have something to prove to those who are responsible for the Madden ratings.

Marlon Humphrey (93)

Humphrey has been a mainstay in the top-10 for the Madden ratings for a few years now, and his productive season in 2022 gives him a boost into the top-5 this year. He made 81 total tackles last season, adding 3 sacks, 7 passes defended, and 2 fumble recoveries.

