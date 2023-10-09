The San Francisco 49ers did more than enough to solidify their position as the best team in the NFL on Sunday night. They went up against a Cowboys team that was a potential NFC powerhouse themselves, but the 49ers dominated on both sides of the ball in a 42-10 home victory.

NFL Super Bowl Odds: 49ers Still Strong, Cowboys and Bills Drop

The San Francisco 49ers are AWESOME to watch play football.. Brock Purdy is CEREBRAL and that team is full of DAWGS #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Qu3omDs88Y — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 9, 2023

It solidified their place on the odds board for team most likely to win the Super Bowl, as well.

San Francisco entered Week 5 as the favorites, though their line was only slightly smaller than the rest of teams at the top. Depending on the outlet, the 49ers had a +500 designation, with the Chiefs and Eagles coming in somewhere around +550 or +600.

Kansas City and Philadelphia have remained in place for the most part after their Week 5 contests, but San Francisco has made a serious leap. According to BetOnline , the 49ers are now listed +350, by far the shortest odds that any team has had thus far this season.

There was movement elsewhere within the top-5. Due to the Cowboys getting embarrassed on national TV, they have fallen from +925 down to +1200, and saw a couple of teams jump them in the process. The Buffalo Bills remain near the top despite their loss to the Jaguars in London, but drop from +750 to +900 this week.

Dolphins Make Progress This Week

2023 Tua Tagovailoa 🔥322.8 YPG (1st)

🔥9.7 YPA (1st)

🔥11 TD’s (2nd)

🔥111.9 passer rating (2nd)

🔥75.8 QBR (3rd) He is the Most Valuable Player in the NFL pic.twitter.com/IVzm15YSxp — VBS (@VBSofficial_) October 9, 2023

Overtaking both of them is the Miami Dolphins, who are back in the top-5 after dropping out due to their big loss to the Bills in Week 4. They defeated the Giants handily on Sunday, and are still on pace to break offensive records all over the board. The Dolphins have made the jump from +1100 to +800 after just one win.



As for the underdogs, the Ravens have dropped a bit after their tough division loss to the Steelers, but both the Jaguars and Bengals have improved their odds after each picked up a much-needed win on Sunday. The Lions are the other team in the top-10, sitting at +1800.

