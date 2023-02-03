Dillion Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were both ejected from the Grizzlies-Cavs game on Thursday night after Brooks took a cheap shot at Mitchell which sparked a 15-man brawl.

The brawl all kicked off as Donnavan Mitchell went to retrieve a ball that was out of bounds and Dillion Brooks took a cheap shot at the Cavs star’s more private area, which to no surprise infuriated Mitchell.

Mitchell reacted as expected, with the player jumping to his feet and confronting Brooks fore the foul play. A mass of body’s emerged onto the court with a 15 man brawl including both players and coaches ensuing after the foul was committed.

Spida and Dillon Brooks get CHIPPY 😳 pic.twitter.com/jGhYHa8VAS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2023

Both Mitchell and Brooks were ejected for the rest of the game due to their actions, with the match eventually finishing 128-113 to the Cavaliers.

Although the Cavs were able to win without him, Mitchell was still furious after the game and has called for the NBA to take action against Brooks fr his actions.

#Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell on Dillon Brooks

“The NBA has to do something about it.” pic.twitter.com/T0elQEXNKi — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) February 3, 2023

Mitchell went on to talk about the personal battles that he has had with Brooks in the past and it was clear to see that there was no love lost between the two players.

“That’s just who he is. We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years.

“There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”

