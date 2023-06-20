DeAndre Hopkins To Future Teammates: “I’ll Make Your Job Easy”

DeAndre Hopkins is one of the biggest names still available on the NFL free agent market. The 31-year-old wide receiver has made limited visits thus far, but had a message for his future teammates that he tweeted out on Tuesday afternoon.

DeAndre Hopkins Tweets Positive Message To Future Teammates

Hopkins is well removed from being one of the most dominant pass catchers in the league, though he’ll still hold plenty of value. There have been reports of NFL executives questioning his speed and downfield ability, but the same people are quick to point out that he still hands some of the best hands in the game and is highly effective in the short passing game.

According to Hopkins himself, he has enough left in the tank to make the job easier for his future teammates:

Whoever’s in my future wide receiver group. I promise I will make your job easy. — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) June 20, 2023

Who might those teammates be? Hopkins has only made two visits thus far, and it has been reported that he will take his time making his decision. He first met with the Tennessee Titans, and then with the New England Patriots, both of whom need serious help at the position. Pro Football Focus ranked the Patriots receiving corp as the 29th best in the league, with the Titans coming in at 30.

DeAndre Hopkins would instantly become the #1 wide receiver on either one of those teams, which is something that he apparently values.

Just Two Team Visits For Hopkins

Given his lack of further visits and talks with other teams, it is clear that Hopkins isn’t trying to hop on with a contender in order to win a Super Bowl ring. Neither Tennessee nor New England has high aspirations going into the 2023 season, but they’d both be able to provide Hopkins with plenty of targets and opportunities, which is what it seems he is searching for most.

Heading to New England would be an interesting choice, given that their offensive coordinator is Bill O’Brien. Hopkins was traded away from Houston unceremoniously when O’Brien was in charge there, and there was thought to be a serious rift between the two.

DeAndre Hopkins played in just 9 games last season for the Cardinals. He caught 46 passes and totaled 717 yards while catching three touchdowns.

