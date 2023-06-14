NFL

DeAndre Hopkins Set To Visit New England Today And Tomorrow

Top free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is visiting the New england Patriots today and tomorrow with the hopes of him signing there in the coming days.

 

If he were to sign, Hopkins would be reunited with former Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien. Even though he left the Texans on somewhat bad terms, there reports stating that there is no animosity towards O’Brien and Hopkins.

https://res.cloudinary.com/ybmedia/image/upload/c_crop,h_978,w_1742,x_194,y_185/c_fill,f_auto,h_900,q_auto,w_1600/v1/m/d/d/ddf305444e37428f07ef6e6819fd601f43520f3f/nov-27-2022-glendale-arizona-usa-arizona.jpg

This is a good sign as Hopkins would be easily be the number one option in the passing attack for New England. His presence would be a welcome site for third-year quarterback Mac Jones. He is in for a make or break season as the starter. There have been talks about Jones losing the starting quarterback job to backup Bailey Zappe. For now, this is his offense to run, however, adding Hopkins would definitely take some weight off his shoulders.

The Patriots have capable offensive weapons such as Rhamondre Stevenson and newly signed Juju Smith-Schuster. Hopkins being added to the fold would make the Pats have a nice offensive trio in a very competitive AFC East

The New England Patriots are +725 to win the AFC East according to Massachusetts sportsbooks. Their odds would most likely increase some with the signing of Hopkins.

Why Sign With The Patriots?

Hopkins is a highly coveted wide receiver for a reason. Even though he is getting older, Hopkins is still one of the better wide receivers in the entire NFL. Any team would love to have his services. Choosing New England may be the best fit for him financially. He is looking to get a good amount of money for his next contract. Many contending teams, however, are tight on cap space.

The Patriots are a perfect middle of the pack team that could use an upgrade at wide receiver to take them to the next step. DeAndre Hopkins can be that guy.

