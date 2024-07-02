Soccer

“Spoiled brat” – Journalist Hits Back At Kevin De Bruyne After The Manchester City Ace Called Him ‘Stupid’ Over Belgium Question

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Belgium Captain De Bruyne
Belgium Captain De Bruyne

Renowned journalist Tancredi Palmeri has branded Kevin De Bruyne a “spoiled brat” after the Manchester City midfielder called him “stupid” at a post-match conference following Belgium’s EURO 2024 exit. De Bruyne lost his cool after Palmeri asked why Belgium’s “Golden Generation” failed to win any major silverware.

Belgium Crashed Out Of EURO 2024 After Defeat Against France

Familiar foes Belgium and France locked horns in the Round of 16 of the 2024 European Championship on Monday evening, July 1. Given the talents in both camps, fans expected an even contest at the Dusseldorf Arena. In reality, it was anything but.

Barring a few lapses, Les Bleus had complete control of the proceedings. Didier Deschamps’ side ultimately claimed a 1-0 win over Domenico Tedesco’s team, with an 85th-minute own goal from Jan Vertonghen settling the tie. The scoreline would have been much more one-sided had France had their shooting boots on.

Kevin De Bruyne Branded A ‘Spoiled Brat’ After Calling Journalist ‘Stupid’

During a post-match press conference, Palmeri asked captain De Bruyne why Belgium’s “Golden Generation” failed to win anything. Visibly annoyed, the 33-year-old replied (via Football365):

Do you think that France, England, Spain, and Germany do not have a golden generation?

He was then heard calling the journalist “stupid” while leaving the stage.

The Italian reporter has since hit back at De Bruyne, pointing out that France, Spain, and England’s “Golden Generations” had been a lot more successful.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Palmeri wrote:

Ahah De Bruyne just called me stupid. Hey Kevin, little memo for you: the golden generation you mentioned of France, England, Germany and Spain they ALL REACHED A FINAL! Usual footballer that wants only question telling him how good they are. Spoiled brat.”

Spain’s “Golden Generation”, which featured the likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta, David Villa, and Sergio Ramos in their prime, won consecutive European Championships (2008, 2012) and the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

France’s recent-best generation, led by the mercurial Kylian Mbappe, won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and reached the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, where they lost to Lionel Messi‘s Argentina on penalties.

England, who have gotten a lot of flak for not living up to expectations, have also done better than Belgium, reaching the final in EURO 2020.

Additionally, all three teams have a shot at winning EURO 2024, with them comfortably qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Sushan Chakraborty

Arrow to top