Dave Canales Is A Serious Contender For The Carolina Panthers Head Coaching Job

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales is considered a serious candidate for the Carolina Panthers head coaching job.



He is set to make another interview for the position and should be one of the top options for that position. Canales has had past success with being the quarterbacks coach for the Seattle Seahawks. That season Geno Smith revitalized his career and led them to a playoff appearance. The year after that. Canales took the Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC job and helped Baker Mayfield earn his spot as a starting quarterback in the NFL. No one thought that the Buccaneers would win the NFC South and win a playoff game this season. Most of that praise can be put on Canales and the offense.

So what better fit with a team that has a young quarterback the Head Coach can try to fix in the Carolina Panthers and Bryce Young. Young had by far the worst season out of all the rookie quarterbacks despote being the number one pick in this past NFL Draft. If Canales were hired, there would be more optimism surrounding the second season of Bryce Young given his track record with quarterbacks the past two seasons.

This situation in Carolina can only get better and Young still has the talent to be a franchise quarterback. The lack of consistent offensive weapons and the offensive line not being as good factored into Young’s development in his rookie season. It is just sad to think about Young’s rookie season compared to C.J. Stroud who was drafted number two overall and slated to become the Rookie of the Year.