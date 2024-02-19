NBA

Damian Lillard made NBA history this weekend and tied an accomplishment of Michael Jordan

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
One thing’s for sure, Damian Lillard left his mark on NBA all-star weekend in 2024. The 33-year-old put on a show and will be heading home with some hardware. On Saturday night, Lillard won the Starry 3-Point contest for the second consecutive season. Additionally, Lillard had 39 points on 11 made threes en route to winning all-star game MVP. 

He is just the second player in league history to accomplish that feat. Only Michael Jordan in 1988 won the three-point contest and all-star game MVP in the same weekend. Rare company for Damian Lillard to be in. Can he carry this momentum into the second half of the season and help Milwaukee battle in the East?

It was Damian Lillard’s weekend for all-star festivities in 2024


In his eighth all-star weekend, Damian Lillard made it a memorable one. His first seven were with the Portland Trail Blazers. This season, Lillard is in his first season with the Bucks. He was voted a starter in the all-star game alongside his teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo. On Saturday, Lillard competed in the Starry 3-Point competition. Last year, Lillard won the event and he was back to defend his title. The 33-year-old did just that. He edged out Trae Young and Karl-Anthony Towns in the final round to win his second consecutive three-point contest.

Lillard kept that hot hand going for the all-star game on Sunday night. In a 211-186 win, the Eastern Conference set a record for the most points in an all-star game. Their team-high was Damian Lillard’s 39 points on 11 made threes. He also had three rebounds, six assists, and a steal. Karl-Anthony Towns had 50 points in a losing effort for the Western Conference. If they would have won, Towns likely would have won MVP. However, the East shot 43% as a team from beyond the arc. It was a dominant performance from the Eastern Conference all-stars.


There were twelve total votes for who would be MVP of the 2024 all-star game. Damian Lillard had seven of the 12 votes. The other five were for the hometown kid Tyrese Haliburton. He finished with 32 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Haliburton got the East off to a hot start. However, he was not able to match the three-point dominance of Lillard.  With the all-star weekend over, teams will now head into the second half of the regular season. Milwaukee’s next game is Frida night on the road vs. the Timberwolves.  It will be a tough game for Damian Lillard and the Bucks.

