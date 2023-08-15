NFL

Dalvin Cook Signing Does Not Affect Jets Super Bowl Odds

Anthony R. Cardenas
Dalvin Cook finally found a home on Monday, agreeing to terms with the New York Jets for the upcoming season. And while there is plenty of reason for excitement for the new acquisition, it doesn’t seem that his presence has affected the team’s odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Dalvin Cook Helps Jets, But Not Their Super Bowl Odds

Cook’s story was an interesting one. He has been one of the most productive running backs in the league over the last few years, but was released by the Vikings in a money-saving move earlier this summer. Based on his asking price, he had trouble finding a landing spot until well into training camp, and met with every team in the AFC East during his search.

It was thought that the Dolphins had the upper hand in the pursuit of Cook, given that he is from South Florida and wanted to play for his hometown team. But his asking price was apparently too high for Miami, and they balked at the chance to sign him, citing their already crowded running back room that they feel confident in.

It was the Jets that eventually stepped up and gave Dalvin Cook the $8+ million that he was looking for.

Jets Super Bowl Odds Still Sitting At +1600

He joins the team that will be the most watched this upcoming season. New York made the biggest splash of the offseason in trading for Aaron Rodgers, which has put the spotlight on the team as they have become the most interesting franchise in the NFL. How they’ll be able to turn the hype into results on the field is yet to be seen, but adding Cook to the mix should help their chances of success.

But the oddsmakers in Vegas don’t seem to think that Cook moves the needle all that much. The Jets have the same designation on their Super Bowl odds (+1600) as they had a few days ago. While it is unfair to compare the impact of quarterbacks and running backs, it can be noted that New York’s odds went from +2400 to +1400 upon the acquisition of Rodgers.

Cook will be one of the top weapons at Rodgers’ disposal. The Jets will also be returning running back Breece Hall, who showed flashes of brilliance during his rookie year before suffering a season ending injury. He has been on the mend in getting ready for 2023, and was just activated off of the PUP list on Tuesday.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
