In his fourth season as head coach of the Cowboys, Mike McCarthy helped lead his team to a 12-5 record. It took until Week 18, but they won the division and locked up the #2 seed in the NFC. The Cowboys had a home playoff game in the wildcard round vs. the #7 seed, Green Bay Packers. Dallas did not start the game strong and they had to fight from behind the entire afternoon.

McCarthy and the Cowboys lost 48-32 to Jordan Love and the Packers. The 60-year-old head coach is now 1-3 in playoff games with Dallas. After the brutal loss, owner Jerry Jones could not make any comments about the job security of McCarthy for 2024. Dallas continues to blow it in the playoffs and this could have been the final straw for McCarthy. Jerry Jones might fire him and look for a new head coaching candidate this offseason.

Is Mike McCarthy going to be fired as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys?

From @GMFB: The #Cowboys have a decision to make regarding head coach Mike McCarthy, whose job status is now up in the air following the disastrous loss last night. pic.twitter.com/AcldXlaYrN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2024



Dallas’ 48-32 loss to the Packers was inexcusable and Jerry Jones was visibly upset after the game. This was their third straight season with a 12-5 record. However, the Cowboys always find a way to lose big playoff games. After the game, owner Jerry Jones told the media that he hasn’t made any decisions yet about Mike McCarthy’s future as head coach. That’s a huge decision that Jones needs to make this offseason. McCarthy and the Cowboys have been dominant in the regular season. Regardless, he has one playoff win in four seasons to show for it.

The Cowboys are not your typical NFL franchise. Jerry Jones had sustained success with the Cowboys in the 90’s. They expect excellence. Despite that, the team has not made it to an NFC Championship game in nearly 30 years. Dallas continues to lose in the postseason and Jerry Jones might need to make some drastic decisions. Mike McCarthy is on the hot seat and could very well be replaced this offseason. There are several intriguing head coaching candidates heading into 2024. None more than former Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick.

Fraud alert. #Cowboys

-Mike McCarthy fraud as HC

–@dak Prescott. His passing yards many times are garbage/catchup yards like yesterday. 403 yards were bogus.

–@MicahhParsons11 part of a defense that was brutal. #Packers have more playoff wins at AT&T stadium in Dallas than… pic.twitter.com/hDAVmXe4j3 — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) January 15, 2024



Jerry Jones knows the Cowboys have a win-now roster and are looking to get over the hump of not making the conference championship. A new head coach might be the answer the Cowboys need in Jones’ mind. Right now, arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history just parted ways with his former team. Bill Belichick is on the market. If McCarthy is fired, Jones will undoubtedly try and hire Belichick as their next head coach. We’ll have to wait and see what decisions are made in Dallas this offseason.