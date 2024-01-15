NFL

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones would not comment on the job security of Mike McCarthy after their playoff loss

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Mike McCarthy Cowboys pic
Mike McCarthy Cowboys pic

In his fourth season as head coach of the Cowboys, Mike McCarthy helped lead his team to a 12-5 record. It took until Week 18, but they won the division and locked up the #2 seed in the NFC. The Cowboys had a home playoff game in the wildcard round vs. the #7 seed, Green Bay Packers. Dallas did not start the game strong and they had to fight from behind the entire afternoon. 

McCarthy and the Cowboys lost 48-32 to Jordan Love and the Packers. The 60-year-old head coach is now 1-3 in playoff games with Dallas. After the brutal loss, owner Jerry Jones could not make any comments about the job security of McCarthy for 2024. Dallas continues to blow it in the playoffs and this could have been the final straw for McCarthy. Jerry Jones might fire him and look for a new head coaching candidate this offseason.

Is Mike McCarthy going to be fired as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys?


Dallas’ 48-32 loss to the Packers was inexcusable and Jerry Jones was visibly upset after the game. This was their third straight season with a 12-5 record. However, the Cowboys always find a way to lose big playoff games.  After the game, owner Jerry Jones told the media that he hasn’t made any decisions yet about Mike McCarthy’s future as head coach. That’s a huge decision that Jones needs to make this offseason. McCarthy and the Cowboys have been dominant in the regular season. Regardless, he has one playoff win in four seasons to show for it.

The Cowboys are not your typical NFL franchise. Jerry Jones had sustained success with the Cowboys in the 90’s. They expect excellence. Despite that, the team has not made it to an NFC Championship game in nearly 30 years. Dallas continues to lose in the postseason and Jerry Jones might need to make some drastic decisions. Mike McCarthy is on the hot seat and could very well be replaced this offseason. There are several intriguing head coaching candidates heading into 2024. None more than former Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick.


Jerry Jones knows the Cowboys have a win-now roster and are looking to get over the hump of not making the conference championship. A new head coach might be the answer the Cowboys need in Jones’ mind. Right now, arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history just parted ways with his former team. Bill Belichick is on the market. If McCarthy is fired, Jones will undoubtedly try and hire Belichick as their next head coach. We’ll have to wait and see what decisions are made in Dallas this offseason.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Baker Mayfield Bucs pic 1
NFL

LATEST Buccaneers Injury Report: Baker Mayfield (ribs, ankle) will play in the wildcard round vs. the Eagles

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 15 2024
A.J. Brown Eagles pic
NFL
Eagles Injury Report: A.J. Brown (knee) will not play in the wildcard round for Philadelphia on Monday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 15 2024

Ahead of the 2022 season, the Eagles traded with the Titans for WR A.J. Brown. The 26-year-old was formerly a 2nd-round pick by Tennessee back in 2019. Brown has continued…

rsz jordan love packers mvp
NFL
Win Over Dallas Is 2nd Largest Upset In Packers Playoff History
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 15 2024

There may have been no quarterback in the NFL to finish the regular season on a hotter streak than Jordan Love, and he and the Green Bay Packers continued their…

rsz dm 240113 hunts 2nd td
NFL
Cleveland Browns: 3 Important Players Who Are Free Agents In 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 15 2024
rsz 19059968650
NFL
Deshaun Watson Will Be The Starting QB For The Cleveland Browns In 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 14 2024
Texas Sports Betting Update
NFL
Texas Sports Betting Update Allows Gambling On Cowboys Vs Packers
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 14 2024
ChatGPT NFL Wild Card Round Predictions
NFL
ChatGPT Predicts NFL Wild Card Round: See The AI Picks For Sunday’s Four Games
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 14 2024
Arrow to top