Cowboys: Zack Martin could miss training camp due to his unhappiness with his current contract

Zach Wolpin
A week from today, the Dallas Cowboys will start their 2023 training camp. Ahead of the July 26 start date, one Cowboys player could reportedly miss training camp. It’s not for an injury, but rather a contract dispute. 

All-Pro guard Zack Martin is unhappy with his current and is threatening to not report to training camp. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Martin is displeased with Dallas’s lack of interest in restructuring his contract. Martin thinks he is “woefully underpaid relative to the market”.

Zack Martin has threatened to miss training camp due to a contract dispute

Last season, Cowboys’ guard Zack Martin was named to his sixth All-Pro team. He’s one of the top linemen in the NFL regardless of position. The 32-year-old has been incredibly reliable for the Cowboys over his nine seasons with the team. Back in 2018, he signed a seven-year, $93.4 million deal.

This offseason, Martin has wanted to restructure his contract. However, the Cowboys have no interest in doing that. Next season, Martin is set to make $13.5 million, $7 million less than the top players in his position. Chris Lindstrom and Quentin Nelson are set to make an average of $20 million next season.

Ironically, Martin was also named to the “Madden 99 Club” today. He’s the first 99 overall guards in the game since former Cowboys guard Larry Allen in 2003. Madden thinks that Zack Martin is a top player in the NFL and so does he. That’s why he wants to be paid that way, something that’s not happening at the moment.

This past March, the Cowboys restructured Martin’s contract for a fifth-straight season. They’ve done this to help create salary-cap space. That’s something he certainly hasn’t been thrilled to do for five seasons in a row. Dallas has also been reported to want to sign CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs to contract extensions. Who knows what will happen with Martin’s contract dispute this offseason?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
