NBA

Could Toronto’s Pascal Siakam be traded to Indiana before the deadline in February?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Pascal Siakam Raptors pic
Pascal Siakam Raptors pic

In the 2016 NBA Draft, the Raptors used the 27th overall pick on Pascal Siakam. The PF had limited playing time with Toronto in his first two seasons. It all started to come together for the 29-year-old back in 2018-19. Coinciding in the same season the Raptors won their franchise’s first NBA Championship. 

Since that 2018-19 season, Siakam has been a consistent player offensively for Toronto. He’s averaged at least 21+ points per game and became their best player after Kawhi Leonard left. Siakam is a two-time all-star and has spent his entire career with the Raptors. However, league insiders have reported that the Raptors and Pacers are engaged in trade talks surrounding Siakam. Could the veteran PF finally be on the move after all the trade speculation?

Are the Raptors ready to trade Pascal Siakam and get draft capital for the future?


Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Pacers and Raptors have “actively” been engaged in trade talks. The deal is centered around Pascal Siakam, Bruce Brown, and three first-round draft picks. Siakam is Toronto’s best player and they’re not going to give him up for cheap. Three first-round picks is a steep asking price for the talented PF. Charania noted that the conversation between the two parties has increased in the past few days.

Apparently, there have been several back-and-forth discussions between Toronto and Indiana. At 23-17 this season, the Pacers are sixth in the East. To break into that upper-echelon of teams, the Pacers need another all-star alongside Tyrese Haliburton. Pascal Siakam could potentially be the piece they are missing. Haliburton is the only player on their team that averages over 20+ points per game. He currently leads his team and the league in assists (12.5) per game in 2023-24. The young PG could use the help of a veteran all-star like Siakam.


Pascal Siakam is in the final season of his deal with the Raptors and is owed $38 million in 2023-24. That means he will be a free agent next season. It gives the veteran PF some leverage on where he might want to be traded. Whoever trades for Siakam is not interested in only having him for 2023-24. They’ll likely want to sign him to an extension. Indiana is not the only team with reported interest in Siakam. The Kings have also been mentioned, but they haven’t had trade discussions like the Pacers and Raptors have had. We’ll have to wait and see if the Raptors do in fact move on from Pascal Siakam before the trade deadline.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Pascal Siakam Raptors pic
NBA

LATEST Could Toronto’s Pascal Siakam be traded to Indiana before the deadline in February?

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 17 2024
9a5fd2274c7e955bfd35680c0b88e91b
NBA
NBA: The Utah Jazz Are Red Hot, Have Now Won 12 Of Their Last 14 Games
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 16 2024

The Utah Jazz had one of the poorest first months of any team in the NBA. They went 4-11 over the first 15 games of the year, and were floating…

Cam Thomas Nets pic
NBA
Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas is trying to adjust to a role off the bench with the Nets
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 16 2024

The Brooklyn Nets knew the team might take a step back in 2023 after losing two superstars last season. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are not two players that can…

Jae Crowder Bucks pic
NBA
Bucks Injury Report: Jae Crowder (core) will return to the lineup on Wednesday for Milwaukee
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 16 2024
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn15
NBA
NBA: Pistons Defeat Wizards For Second Win In Their Last 37 Games
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 15 2024
rsz vsczomdgta21np59tivy
NBA
NBA: Warriors Could Have A Hard Time Trading Andrew Wiggins
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 15 2024
rsz 19236046330
NBA
NBA: How Does Draymond Green’s Return Affect Warriors Rotations?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 15 2024
Arrow to top