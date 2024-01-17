In the 2016 NBA Draft, the Raptors used the 27th overall pick on Pascal Siakam. The PF had limited playing time with Toronto in his first two seasons. It all started to come together for the 29-year-old back in 2018-19. Coinciding in the same season the Raptors won their franchise’s first NBA Championship.

Since that 2018-19 season, Siakam has been a consistent player offensively for Toronto. He’s averaged at least 21+ points per game and became their best player after Kawhi Leonard left. Siakam is a two-time all-star and has spent his entire career with the Raptors. However, league insiders have reported that the Raptors and Pacers are engaged in trade talks surrounding Siakam. Could the veteran PF finally be on the move after all the trade speculation?

Are the Raptors ready to trade Pascal Siakam and get draft capital for the future?

Developing: The Raptors and Pacers are in active talks on a trade centered on two-time All-Star Pascal Siakam for package that includes three first-round picks, league sources say. Full details at @TheAthletic with @sam_amick: https://t.co/o925VL5r3g — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 17, 2024



Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Pacers and Raptors have “actively” been engaged in trade talks. The deal is centered around Pascal Siakam, Bruce Brown, and three first-round draft picks. Siakam is Toronto’s best player and they’re not going to give him up for cheap. Three first-round picks is a steep asking price for the talented PF. Charania noted that the conversation between the two parties has increased in the past few days.

Apparently, there have been several back-and-forth discussions between Toronto and Indiana. At 23-17 this season, the Pacers are sixth in the East. To break into that upper-echelon of teams, the Pacers need another all-star alongside Tyrese Haliburton. Pascal Siakam could potentially be the piece they are missing. Haliburton is the only player on their team that averages over 20+ points per game. He currently leads his team and the league in assists (12.5) per game in 2023-24. The young PG could use the help of a veteran all-star like Siakam.

Pascal Siakam gets traded today. You heard it here first. pic.twitter.com/U7Wcv3kBza — NBA World (@NBAW0RLD24) January 17, 2024



Pascal Siakam is in the final season of his deal with the Raptors and is owed $38 million in 2023-24. That means he will be a free agent next season. It gives the veteran PF some leverage on where he might want to be traded. Whoever trades for Siakam is not interested in only having him for 2023-24. They’ll likely want to sign him to an extension. Indiana is not the only team with reported interest in Siakam. The Kings have also been mentioned, but they haven’t had trade discussions like the Pacers and Raptors have had. We’ll have to wait and see if the Raptors do in fact move on from Pascal Siakam before the trade deadline.