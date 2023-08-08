NBA

Atlanta Hawks Are The ” Strongest Suitor” For Pascal Siakam

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
siakam
siakam

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly emerged as the strongest suitor for Toronto Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam.

 

The trade package the Hawks have reportedly sent was DeAndre Hunter, A.J. Griffin and draft compensation. Siakam has stated in that he will unlikely re-sign with the team that trades for him. He has expressed that he wants to stay in Toronto, but maybe the front office does not see it that way since he still has not signed a contract extension with them.

https://sportshub.cbsistatic.com/i/r/2023/02/25/7e9a4ae0-722d-41c4-bd82-18778f4cd691/thumbnail/1200x675/d2a9c5304adcfa20f838fefc609b4517/pascal-siakam-toronto-raptors-usatsi.jpg

The trade package for Siakam from the Hawks may be too expensive for just a rental. Yes, they would be maximizing the value of the assets sent to Toronto, but the addition of Siakam might not move the needle for them to contend in a loaded Eastern Conference.

The Atlanta Hawks are +215 to win the Southeast Division according to offshore sportsbooks.

DeAndre Hunter and A.J. Griffin are still young and have tons of potential, Griffin especially. We kind of know what DeAndre Hinter is at this point in his career. He is a capable three and D forward, but has shown a lack of defensive capability when called upon guarding the opponents best player. Griffin has a much higher ceiling. Griffin is an exceptional three point shooter and his ability to space the floor can be valuable coming off the bench.

If the Hawks do trade for Siakam, they could be seen as a for sure playoff team in the Eastern Conference.  They could easily be top six at the very least. However, the Hawks are prepared to stand pat with their current roster to see what a full offseason and regular season is like under their new Head Coach Quinn Snyder.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
siakam
NBA

LATEST Atlanta Hawks Are The ” Strongest Suitor” For Pascal Siakam

Author image Owen Jones  •  34min
rsz https bluemanhoopcom wp content uploads getty images 2017 07 1395453302
NBA
Klay Thompson Says He Was Hurt When Jordan Poole Was Traded
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  22h

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson appeared recently on Paul George’s podcast, and the two covered a multitude of topics. One of them was the Jordan Poole situation, and how…

rsz steve kerr chris paul 080323
NBA
Steve Kerr On Chris Paul: “We Needed Another Playmaker”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 6 2023

Shock waves were sent through the NBA last month when Jordan Poole was traded for Chris Paul. When the Warriors came up short in their quest to defend their 2022…

rsz bbdvrbw5n0yb5sbhdstu
NBA
NBA Players React To Tax Hits On Anthony Davis’ New Contract
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 5 2023
2022 preseason power 25 photo shoot montverde academy photo matt christopher85
NBA
Bradley Beal Reportedly Beaten By High Schooler Cooper Flagg In 1-on-1
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 2 2023
16905580058854
NBA
Luka Dončić Is Looking Slimmer As He Prepares For FIBA World Cup
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 2 2023
rsz 220323041553 01 trae young 03222022
NBA
Trae Young Is The Most Overrated Player In NBA, According To Player Poll
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 1 2023
Arrow to top