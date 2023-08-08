Atlanta Hawks Are The ” Strongest Suitor” For Pascal Siakam

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly emerged as the strongest suitor for Toronto Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam.

Atlanta has offered a package centered around De’Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin and draft compensation to Toronto for Pascal Siakam, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/tWzyyw801H — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 8, 2023

The trade package the Hawks have reportedly sent was DeAndre Hunter, A.J. Griffin and draft compensation. Siakam has stated in that he will unlikely re-sign with the team that trades for him. He has expressed that he wants to stay in Toronto, but maybe the front office does not see it that way since he still has not signed a contract extension with them.

The trade package for Siakam from the Hawks may be too expensive for just a rental. Yes, they would be maximizing the value of the assets sent to Toronto, but the addition of Siakam might not move the needle for them to contend in a loaded Eastern Conference.

The Atlanta Hawks are +215 to win the Southeast Division according to offshore sportsbooks.

DeAndre Hunter and A.J. Griffin are still young and have tons of potential, Griffin especially. We kind of know what DeAndre Hinter is at this point in his career. He is a capable three and D forward, but has shown a lack of defensive capability when called upon guarding the opponents best player. Griffin has a much higher ceiling. Griffin is an exceptional three point shooter and his ability to space the floor can be valuable coming off the bench.

If the Hawks do trade for Siakam, they could be seen as a for sure playoff team in the Eastern Conference. They could easily be top six at the very least. However, the Hawks are prepared to stand pat with their current roster to see what a full offseason and regular season is like under their new Head Coach Quinn Snyder.