Conor McGregor vs Jon Jones: Who’s Return To The UFC Is More Exciting?

Paul Kelly
Both Conor McGregor and Jon Jones are set to return to the UFC this year. Both Jones and McGregor are two of the biggest names in the history of the UFC, but who’s respective return to competitive MMA action is the more exciting?

McGregor vs Jones: Who’s UFC Return Is More Exciting?

UFC fans are excited at the prospect of both Jon Jones and Conor McGregor returning to UFC action this year. Both men will go down in the UFC Hall of Fame in the future when they hand their gloves up, but for now it looks like both men are set to reignite their MMA careers this coming year.

In Conor McGregor you have a man who is undoubtedly the biggest star in the UFC. Period. Despite being really inactive and losing three of his last four fights, the Irishman is still the biggest ticket seller on the UFC roster.

In Jon Jones, you have arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. What a year this could be for two of the biggest names in the history of the UFC to return to the octagon!

Having both Jones and McGregor back in the fold this year is certainly an exciting prospect. But whose return are you more excited about – Jon Jones or Conor McGregor?

Jon Jones (left) and Conor McGregor (right) are both set to return to UFC action in 2023

Jon Jones To Return To Action On March 4 For UFC Heavyweight Title

We are just weeks away from the highly anticipated return to action of the great Jon Jones. ‘Bones’ is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters to ever grace the planet, and he is set to return to UFC action on March 4. The man from Albuquerque, New Mexico is making his debut at heavyweight as he faces Ciryl Gane for the UFC Heavyweight Title.

Jones hasn’t fought since February 2020, but his return is booked for the beginning of next month in his debut at heavyweight. The former two-time UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion aims to become a three-time, two-weight UFC champion as he faces Gane in the main event at UFC 285 in the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC Heavyweight Title is now vacant after Francis Ngannou seemingly vacated the belt to explore other avenues outside of MMA. Now, Jones has the chance to become a two-division world champion and cement his legacy as the greatest mixed martial artist to ever live. He goes into the UFC 285 main event as the slight underdog with the best offshore betting sites.

It’s safe to say that fans can hardly contain their excitement at the return of the 35-year-old. Jones boasts a professional MMA record of 28-1. His only ‘loss’ was a disqualification for using a downward elbow – an illegal move in MMA. So, you could argue that Jones has never actually lost a fight in his career.

He boasts wins over the likes of Daniel Cormier twice, Alexander Gustafsson twice, Vitor Belfort, Chael Sonnen, Glover Teixeira, Shogun Rua, Rashad Evans, Quinton Jackson and Lyoto Machida to name but a few scalps on his resumé.

It is any wonder fans are on the edge of their seat at the prospect of seeing Jones compete again in the UFC. Not long now until the great man officially returns!

Conor McGregor Set To Return Later In The Year

Conor McGregor is also set to return to UFC action this year. However, unlike Jones, his comeback isn’t yet set in stone. It is rumoured that ‘Notorious’ will face Michael Chandler at the back end of the year in his highly anticipated return.

UFC president Dana White recently announced that the former two-division world champion will serve as a coach of Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. The Missouri man is set to be the coach opposite McGregor, so it makes sense for McGregor vs Chandler to happen before the year is out.

Once Season 31 of TUF has aired, the Irishman is expected to fight the former Bellator lightweight champion. However, as of yet nothing has been officially booked.

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought in the UFC since breaking his leg in July 2021 in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. He has lost three of his last four bouts in the UFC, but is still the single biggest draw in the sport of MMA. Despite his bad run of form, McGregor would likely be the favorite with the best sports betting apps to defeat Tennessee resident.

A return to action for ‘Notorious’ could break all kinds of pay-per-view records. Fingers crossed he stays fit, gets back in the gym and throws down with Michael Chandler before the year is out. What a fight that would be!

Who’s Return Is The Most Exciting?

After assessing the two potential returns of both Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, it is fair to say that UFC fans are excited.

Whether you are more of a fan of Jones, or whether McGregor is your man, both are elite fighters and two of the biggest draws the UFC have ever had.

In terms of excitement, the return of Conor McGregor probably has more people talking. However, on the flip side of that, the return of Jon Jones has fans super excited too as he is stepping up to heavyweight and is aiming to cement his legacy as the greatest MMA fighter the world has ever seen.

It really depends on what you like. If you are in it for the pre-fight build-up, trash talk and novelty – McGregor’s return is more exciting. If you’re a fan of the UFC and want to see the best fighters fight the best opponents and dare to be great, Jones’ return is more exciting.

Whichever fighter you prefer and whoever you are more excited about is down to you. However, it cannot be denied that 2023 could be one of the biggest years yet for the UFC with the return of two of their biggest assets. Fingers crossed both men make it through the octagon doors and fight before the year is out. Over to you guys!

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
