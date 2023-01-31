UFC

Conor McGregor ‘Shot Down’ Potential UFC Fight Against Jorge Masvidal

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
Jorge Masvidal Conor McGregor
Jorge Masvidal Conor McGregor
Former UFC welterweight title contender and current BMF title holder, Jorge Masvidal, has revealed that Conor McGregor has ‘shot down’ a fight with him. The American MMA star is frustrated that the Irishman doesn’t want to fight him as a loss could be ‘bad for his brand’.

Jorge Masvidal: McGregor ‘Shot Down’ A Fight With Me

Jorge Masvidal has revealed in a recent interview that Conor McGregor has ‘shot down’ a fight with him next. The 38-year-old has claimed that the Irishman doesn’t want to damage his brand and is afraid that a loss would be bad for his name.

The fight was beginning to get talked about as McGregor has been seen back in training on his Instagram. The former two-weight UFC champion is set to return to the octagon this year, but it now seems unlikely that Masvidal will be his opponent. Instead, it seems that ‘Notorious’ has opted for a contest against Tony Ferguson.

Masvidal has called McGregor out on numerous occasions in the past, and it looks like his ambitions to fight the Irishman won’t come true again. The Florida man has resigned to the fact that a clash between the pair will never happen.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for the MMA Hour, Masvidal revealed that he wants the McGregor fight, but that his Irish counterpart has no interest in fighting ‘Gamebred’:

“I want Conor, but Conor doesn’t want me, it sucks.

“He just doesn’t want it. Every time the UFC’s brought it up, he shoots it down. I don’t know why. I think I’m bigger, I think I’m quicker than him, and we both know I hit harder than him.

“So, I get it, stylistically, it’s not the best for him or his brand.

“Not only am I going to beat the f***ing brakes off of him, but I’m going to do it in a way that’s not good for his brand. I’m going to do it on my feet.”

Conor McGregor To Coach Ultimate Fighter With Tony Ferguson Bout Looming

As previously mentioned, it seems that McGregor could be on course for a clash with UFC veteran Tony Ferguson instead. Not only that, it has been rumoured that McGregor and Ferguson are set to coach on the next ‘Ultimate Fighter’ series in the second half of the year.

If this is the case, it looks that UFC fans could get a McGregor vs Ferguson fight at the back end of the year. As of yet, the UFC haven’t made any official announcement, but it is rumoured that ‘Notorious’ has already accepted the role as ‘The ultimate Fighter’ coach for the second time.

Both of these men are in poor form in their respective MMA careers. ‘El Cucuy’ looks like he is on the verge of retirement having lost his last five UFC fights on the spin, three of which were stoppages. McGregor himself has won just once since 2016 and could see Ferguson as a beatable opponent after the California man’s sharp decline.

Ferguson may view the McGregor fight as one final payday, with the Irishman seeing it as an opportunity to get back to winning ways ahead of a big 2024 in the UFC. Hopefully the fight gets made and then we see McGregor fight someone like Jorge Masvidal, Michael Chandler or even UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards next year.

Fingers crossed Conor McGregor is back in action at some stage later this year. UFC fans can avail of various UFC free bets by checking out the SportsLens website.

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Twitter Linkedin
