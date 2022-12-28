NFL

Commanders QB Carson Wentz to start Sunday vs Browns

Joe Lyons
Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz will return and start on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns after suffering a broken finger in October.

Wentz broke his right ring finger in October and lost his starting role to Taylor Heinicke but the 29-year-old Super Bowl LII champion will start in Landover on Sunday.

The former Philadelphia Eagle has played seven games so far this season, tallying 11 passing touchdowns and 1612 yards with six interceptions as the Commanders fight for the NFC’s final playoff spot.

In Washington’s 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Eve, Wentz completed 12/16 passes for 123 yards and one touchdown as he replaced Taylor Heinicke during the fourth quarter.

The original plan had been for Wentz to replace Heinicke during the game if he began to struggle and after consecutive turnovers from the former Carolina Panther, he was demoted to the bench.

Wentz entered the game and made an instant impact, leading the Commanders to an 11-play, 82-yard touchdown drive in his first action since a 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears in week six.

Wentz and the Commanders face an uphill battle to snatch a playoff spot with tough tests against the Browns and Dallas Cowboys coming up, but with both games at home at FedEx Field, they’ll need every last bit of encouragement from supporters.

