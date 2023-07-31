Last season, RB Zack Moss was traded from the Buffalo Bills to the Indianapolis Colts. With Jonathan Taylor currently out, Moss was getting reps with the first team. Today, the Colts had their first padded practice of the season, and Moss broke his right arm.

NFL insiders confirmed his injury and said the 25-year-old will miss roughly four-to-six weeks. Moss took a hit during practice and immediately grabbed his right arm. With Jonathan Taylor’s status currently unknown, losing Moss during training camp is not ideal. There’s a chance he could be ready for the start of the 2023 season if he comes back in roughly a month.

With Jonathan Taylor sidelined, losing Zack Moss to injury only proves how valuable the All-Pro RB really is

Zack Moss and Jonathan Taylor are currently out for the Indianapolis Colts. That leaves Deon Jackson and rookie RB Evan Hull taking a majority of the carries for the team during training camp. With a rookie QB in Anthony Richardson, the Colts need a reliable run game, something they certainly do not have at the moment.

One way to sure up their rushing attack for next season is to have Jonathan Taylor play, but it’s complicated. Colts’ owner Jim Irsay and Taylor met over the weekend to discuss the state of the RB market and a possible extension. Shortly after those talks on Saturday, Taylor requested a trade from the Colts. Irsay said the team has no intention of trading Taylor.

The Colts placed Taylor on the non-football injury list with a back injury. He then went to social media and refuted having any back issues. By putting Taylor on its list, he cannot practice and the Colts do not have to pay him. Long story short, it’s unknown when Taylor is going to return. That’s why losing Zack Moss is tough for the Colts at the start of training camp.