NFL

Colts Owner Says He Would Have Taken Will Levis If Richardson Gone

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz lex 20221112 ukvvandy 1065
rsz lex 20221112 ukvvandy 1065

Will Levis was one of the most talked about stories of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, even though he technically didn’t take part in it. The entire night passed by without a team selecting the Kentucky quarterback, but he apparently almost didn’t make it out of the top five.

Irsay Says Colts Considered Will Levis At #4

The first two picks went as most predicted, with Bryce Young and CJ Stroud being selected by the quarterback-hungry Panthers and Texans. Houston shocked everyone by trading up to get the third pick and take defensive lineman Will Anderson Jr., and then it was the Colts turn.

There were rumors linking Levis to Indianapolis throughout the draft process, and there was still belief that he would be the pick when the Colts were on the clock. But in a somewhat surprising move, they instead opted for Anthony Richardson, the NFL Draft prospect with raw talent but immense athletic ability.

Levis not only fell out of the top-5 and top-10, but he fell out of the first round altogether. But according to Jim Irsay in his post-draft press conference, they would have taken the Kentucky QB if Richardson had been off of the board.

Barring a trade-up from a quarterback hungry team to the #3 spot, Richardson was always going to be available to the Colts with the 4th pick regardless, so the point is somewhat moot. But the fact that Will Levis was highly-regarded enough for a team to take him with one of the first five picks and ultimately fell to the 33rd pick is interesting enough.

Irsay was also asked about when exactly Richardson would play, and he left that up to new head coach Shane Steichen. Though he did add that “These guys got to play to get better.”

Gardner Minshew is currently the quarterback that is listed first on the depth chart, with Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger on the roster as well. It is unlikely that all four of them will remain with the Colts after the conclusion of training camp.

The NFL Draft wrapped up on Saturday afternoon. The next “event” for the league will be the release of the schedule for the 2023 season. That typically happens during the second week of May, and a date has not yet been announced.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz lex 20221112 ukvvandy 1065
NFL

LATEST Colts Owner Says He Would Have Taken Will Levis If Richardson Gone

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  24min
rsz 12365823210
NFL
Patriots Select Both Kicker AND Punter During 2023 NFL Draft
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

The New England Patriots spent two decades dominating the AFC East, but now they find themselves playing catch up to every other team in the division. And while there is…

rsz 12522455030
NFL
Record 12 QBs Selected In First 5 Rounds Of 2023 NFL Draft
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h

The 2023 NFL Draft class always promised to be heavy on quarterback talent, but it was thought to be top-heavy, with potentially four pass throwers being selected in the top-5….

kelley levis
NFL
NFL Draft 2023: Will Levis’ Sister, Kelley Levis Emerges as Unlikely Star Amid Brother’s Slide Out of First Round
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 28 2023
will levis mom hug nfl draft
NFL
NFL Draft 2023: Twitter Reacts to Will Levis’ Surprising Slide Out of First Round
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 28 2023
rsz 200901183723 roger goodell file
NFL
NFL Draft: 3 Things We Learned From Roger Goodell Interview
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 28 2023
Stroud
NFL
Tennessee Titans Expected To Trade Up And Take A QB
Author image Owen Jones  •  Apr 27 2023
Arrow to top