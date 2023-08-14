NFL

Colts’ RB Jonathan Taylor is expected to return to camp this week according to head coach Shane Steichen

Zach Wolpin
Jonathan Taylor’s current contract situation with the Colts is rather complicated. The 24-year-old is one of the best players at his position and he wants to be paid that way. However, the RB market is as low as it’s ever been. The 2023 season is Taylor’s final season on his rookie contract. 

With that, the All-Pro RB wants some financial stability that might not be coming his way anytime soon. He’s currently rehabbing from an ankle injury that has him on the PUP list. However, he hasn’t been recovering at the team facility. Colts’ head coach Shane Steichen said Taylor is expected to return to camp this week.

Will Jonathan Taylor be ready for the Colts’ Week 1 matchup vs the Jaguars?


While Jonathan Taylor returning to camp is a start, the RB still has to be cleared by the Colts’ medical staff. He is currently still on the PUP list for Indianapolis. He has been since June 25 and hasn’t seen any action since. Taylor’s message this offseason is that he’ll return when he’s 100 percent healthy.

The All-Pro RB is trying to avoid reoccurring ankle issues that limited his effectiveness in 2022. He played in only 11 of the Colts’ 17 games last season after leading the league in rushing yards and touchdowns the year before. Another reason Taylor’s been away from the team is his contract situation.


This offseason, the Colts have declined to engage in contract extensions with Jonathan Taylor. The 24-year-old then requested a trade from the Colts. Team owner Jim Irsay said the team has zero intention of trading Taylor. Both sides have been in a stand-off since then and it’s far from being resolved.

There is no clear resolution in sight for Taylor’s contract unhappiness. He wants a long-term deal now and the Colts are not offering that at this time. Taylor may have to play out the 2023 season on the final year of his rookie deal. He’ll become a free agent at the end of the season if he remains unsigned. The Colts could be waiting to see if Taylor has any more serious injuries in the 2023 season. It would be brutal for them to sign him now and then miss significant time.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
