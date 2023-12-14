NFL

Colts And Steelers Have The Most At Stake For NFL Week 15

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
rsz 58a7187 copy 1200x800 1
rsz 58a7187 copy 1200x800 1

As we enter the final four-game home stretch of the 2023 NFL season, each passing game becomes increasingly important for teams with playoff hopes. This is especially true for the jumble of 7–6 teams that are presently vying for a wild card spot in the AFC postseason picture, as there are six teams with identical records that are separated only by a confusing mass of tiebreakers. Two of those teams are the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers, and there are no NFL teams that have more to play for in Week 15 than them.

Most Important Games Of NFL Week 15

Both teams suffered tough losses in Week 14 in games that would have helped separate them from the pack. The Steelers came up short against the lowly Patriots on Thursday night, and the Colts lost to the surprising Bengals on Sunday, but they are still in the 6th and 7th spots currently and would both qualify for the postseason if the season ended today.

Based on PFF’s models and playoff projections, they are the two NFL teams that have the biggest potential swings in their playoff odds. And as luck would have it, they are set to square off against one another this Sunday.

Big Matchups In Each Conference Could Shake Things Up

The Colts have the biggest “leverage” play of the weekend. They currently have a 44% playoff chance, and will see that number bump up to 66% with a win. Should they lose, however, then Indy would tumble down to 20%, for a total leverage of 46%.

The Steelers aren’t far behind those numbers. Their leverage swing is similar, coming in at 44%, with Pittsburgh’s chances dropping all the way down to 12% should they be the ones on the losing end.

On the NFC side, Week 15 will be massively important for three teams in particular. The Seahawks, Buccaneers, and Packers all have leverage possibilities of 38% or more, as there is a similar situation in that conference with so many teams with similar records. The most important game in that conference this weekend will be between Green Bay and Tampa Bay, and the winner will have their odds boosted to over 70%.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz ewscrippsbrightspotcdn
NFL

LATEST Chiefs Will Play Against Backup Quarterbacks For The Rest Of The Season

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 14 2023
rsz 58a7187 copy 1200x800 1
NFL
Colts And Steelers Have The Most At Stake For NFL Week 15
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 14 2023

As we enter the final four-game home stretch of the 2023 NFL season, each passing game becomes increasingly important for teams with playoff hopes. This is especially true for the…

Josh Jacobs Raiders pic
NFL
Raiders Injury Report: Josh Jacobs (quad) is doubtful to play on TNF in Week 15 vs. the Chargers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 14 2023

At 5-8 heading into TNF vs. the Chargers, the Raiders will likely miss the postseason in 2023. Even if they did win, Las Vegas would have an uphill battle and…

T.J. Watt Steelers pic
NFL
Steelers Injury Report: T.J. Watt has cleared concussion protocol and will play in Week 15 for Pittsburgh
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 14 2023
Keenan Allen Chargers pic
NFL
Chargers Injury Report: Keenan Allen (heel) will not play on TNF in Week 15 against the Raiders
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 14 2023
krackomberger
NFL
KrackWins NFL Picks for Week 15 from Bill “Krackman” Krackomberger
Author image Bill Krackomberger  •  Dec 14 2023
rsz usa today 220947650
NFL
Bill Belichick Answers Question About His Future In Most Belichick Way Possible
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 14 2023
Arrow to top