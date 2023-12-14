In their last four games, the Steelers are 3-1 and have a 7-6 overall record in 2023. If the playoffs started today, Pittsburgh would be the 6th overall seed in the AFC. Without Kenny Pickett, their offense hasn’t looked the same and the team needs him back.

Against the Patriots on TNF in Week 14, All-Pro DE T.J. Watt took a big hit to the head from Ezekiel Elliot. He needed to leave the game for a few plays, but Watt did end up returning. Less than 24 hours later, Watt was in concussion protocol. Since then, he’s been cleared by an independent neurologist and will play in Week 15. However, the Steelers are under investigation by the NFL for how Watt returned from concussion protocol.

T.J. Watt is out of concussion protocol and is available for the Steelers in Week 15

#Steelers star edge T.J. Watt has been cleared by an independent neurological consultant, and he is out of the NFL’s concussion protocol, per @SteelersPRBurt. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 14, 2023



The NFL and the league’s player association are looking into the situation. That is a telling sign that something sketchy might have happened. When the Steelers played the Patriots in Week 14, Watt did not start the game with a visor. After he took the hit to the head from Ezekiel Elliot, he returned with a tinted visor on.

Media personnel around the NFL are speculating that this is a telling sign that Watt did have a concussion and should not have returned. A tinted visor could have helped him block out the bright lights. As of now, Watt has been cleared and will play in Week 15, but that could be subject to change. The league is serious about head and neck injuries. It’s not something they take lightly. Watt may play in Week 15, but the Steelers could have jeopardized his health.

Goddamn TJ Watt took a hit to the head from Ezekiel Elliott…pic.twitter.com/GNF2PtdLRn — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 8, 2023



While the league may see more to this situation, Watt and the Steelers could be 100 truthful in this situation. They played last Thursday and that gives them a few extra days to recover before their next game. T.J. Watt did return rather quickly for the Steelers and being back in exactly a week is suspicious. If the Steelers would have made him more of a game-time decision. maybe fewer eyes would be on the situation. For now, Watt is available, but there could be repercussions down the line.