NFL

Steelers Injury Report: T.J. Watt has cleared concussion protocol and will play in Week 15 for Pittsburgh

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
T.J. Watt Steelers pic
T.J. Watt Steelers pic

In their last four games, the Steelers are 3-1 and have a 7-6 overall record in 2023. If the playoffs started today, Pittsburgh would be the 6th overall seed in the AFC. Without Kenny Pickett, their offense hasn’t looked the same and the team needs him back. 

Against the Patriots on TNF in Week 14, All-Pro DE T.J. Watt took a big hit to the head from Ezekiel Elliot. He needed to leave the game for a few plays, but Watt did end up returning. Less than 24 hours later, Watt was in concussion protocol. Since then, he’s been cleared by an independent neurologist and will play in Week 15. However, the Steelers are under investigation by the NFL for how Watt returned from concussion protocol.

T.J. Watt is out of concussion protocol and is available for the Steelers in Week 15


The NFL and the league’s player association are looking into the situation. That is a telling sign that something sketchy might have happened. When the Steelers played the Patriots in Week 14, Watt did not start the game with a visor. After he took the hit to the head from Ezekiel Elliot, he returned with a tinted visor on.

Media personnel around the NFL are speculating that this is a telling sign that Watt did have a concussion and should not have returned. A tinted visor could have helped him block out the bright lights. As of now, Watt has been cleared and will play in Week 15, but that could be subject to change. The league is serious about head and neck injuries. It’s not something they take lightly. Watt may play in Week 15, but the Steelers could have jeopardized his health.


While the league may see more to this situation, Watt and the Steelers could be 100 truthful in this situation. They played last Thursday and that gives them a few extra days to recover before their next game. T.J. Watt did return rather quickly for the Steelers and being back in exactly a week is suspicious. If the Steelers would have made him more of a game-time decision. maybe fewer eyes would be on the situation. For now, Watt is available, but there could be repercussions down the line.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
T.J. Watt Steelers pic
NFL

LATEST Steelers Injury Report: T.J. Watt has cleared concussion protocol and will play in Week 15 for Pittsburgh

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 14 2023
Keenan Allen Chargers pic
NFL
Chargers Injury Report: Keenan Allen (heel) will not play on TNF in Week 15 against the Raiders
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 14 2023

At 5-8 this season, the Chargers are on the outside looking in to make the playoffs in 2023. In their last game, Los Angeles lost their starting QB Justin Herbert…

krackomberger
NFL
KrackWins NFL Picks for Week 15 from Bill “Krackman” Krackomberger
Author image Bill Krackomberger  •  Dec 14 2023

One lesson underscored last week: The importance of watching line movements after you place your bet and, if possible, cost-averaging the point spread.  Such was the case with the Seattle…

rsz usa today 220947650
NFL
Bill Belichick Answers Question About His Future In Most Belichick Way Possible
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 14 2023
rsz 1200x0 1
NFL
The Philadelphia Eagles Haven’t Defeated The Seattle Seahawks In 15 Years
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 14 2023
1845601571.0
NFL
Justin Jefferson Expects To Play In Week 15
Author image Owen Jones  •  Dec 13 2023
USATSI 22080787.134c937b.fill 735x490 1
NFL
The Philadelphia Eagles Have The Easiest Remaining Schedule In The NFL
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 13 2023
Arrow to top