Colombia will be looking to pick up a home win in the World Cup qualifiers when they take on Peru on Friday night.

Colombia vs Peru live stream

Colombia vs Peru Preview

The home side are currently fifth in the standings after Uruguay managed to beat Paraguay last night. Colombia will be under pressure to get back to winning ways here after failing to win their last five matches in the qualifiers. It will be interesting to see if the home side can grind out a positive result here. Peru on the other hand have done reasonably well in their recent outings and they have picked up three wins from their last five matches in the World Cup qualifiers. The visitors will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here. Check out the best Colombia vs Peru betting offers

When does Colombia vs Peru kick-off?

The World Cup qualifier clash between Colombia vs Peru kicks off at 21:00 pm BST, on the 27th of January, at Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez.

Colombia vs Peru Team News

Colombia team news

Colombia will have all of their key players fit and ready for this contest. Colombia predicted line-up vs Peru: Ospina; Cuadrado, Sanchez, Tesillo, Mojica; Rodriguez, Cuellar, Barrios, Diaz; Borja, Falcao

Peru team news

The visitors have no notable injury concerns.

Peru predicted line-up vs Colombia: Gallese; Advincula, Zambrano, Abram, Trauco; Carrillo, Pena, Tapia, Yotun, Cueva; Lapadula

