Colombia vs Peru Prediction

Colombia are coming into this game on the back of a five-match winless run and the home side will be under pressure to pick up all three points here.

They have drawn four of their last five matches and they cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to secure their place in the World Cup this year.

Peru are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive wins over Venezuela and Bolivia.

The visitors will be looking to pull off an upset here and it remains to be seen whether they can grind out a positive result.