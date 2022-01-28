Countries
Home News colombia vs peru prediction world cup qualifiers betting tips odds and free bet

Colombia vs Peru prediction: World Cup Qualifiers betting tips, odds and free bet

Updated

4 seconds ago

on

Colombia will be looking to climb up the standings with a win over Peru in the World Cup qualifiers on Friday night.
 

Match Info Date: 28th January 2022

Kick-off: 21:00 pm BST, Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez.

Colombia vs Peru Prediction

Colombia are coming into this game on the back of a five-match winless run and the home side will be under pressure to pick up all three points here.
 
They have drawn four of their last five matches and they cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to secure their place in the World Cup this year.
 
Peru are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive wins over Venezuela and Bolivia.
 
The visitors will be looking to pull off an upset here and it remains to be seen whether they can grind out a positive result.
 

Colombia vs Peru prediction: Colombia 2-1 Peru @19/2 with Bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Colombia vs Peru Betting Tips

Colombia have picked up just one win in their last six matches in the World Cup qualifiers. Bet on the visitors to pick up a win here.
 
Colombia are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Peru. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.
 
The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 17 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
 

Colombia vs Peru betting tip: Get Colombia to win at 8/15.

Colombia vs Peru Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Colombia vs Peru from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Colombia: 8/15 with Bet365

Draw: 13/5 with Bet365

Peru: 13/2 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 8/5 with Bet365

Under: 7/12 with Bet365

