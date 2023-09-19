NFL

Cleveland Browns Rumors: Deshaun Watson Is “Not Good Enough”

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
Deshaun Watson joined the Cleveland Browns before the start of last season amidst plenty of fan fare and controversy. He was entrenched in a legal battle with 22 different accusers of sexual assault, and it was unclear when things would be resolved, but was still a young and wildly talented quarterback who was considered to be one of the top-10, if not top-5, in the NFL.

Browns Rumors: Deshaun Watson Speaks Out On Bad Performance

Cleveland paid a steep price. Not only did they acquire a player that forced some of their fan base to jump ship, but they did so at a price of $230 million fully guaranteed, the most guaranteed money in league history. They also send three first round picks back to the Houston Texans in the trade, as well as third and fourth rounders each. It was a seriously steep price to pay, but the Browns looked like they had their quarterback of the future in place.

They’ve been wrong so far. After finishing up his suspension and playing in 6 games last season, Watson threw 7 touchdowns and 5 interceptions as the Browns went 3-3, and he showed very little evidence that he was the same dominant quarterback that he was in Houston. There was hope that things would get better after a full offseason in Cleveland’s program, but this year’s start isn’t much better.

Watson Now 10 Touchdowns And 7 INTs With Browns

Through two games in 2023, Deshaun Watson has a 55% completion percentage and has thrown as many touchdowns (2) as interceptions thus far. He was shaky in Monday Night’s game, throwing a pick-6 on his first pass and finishing the game with just 22 completions on 40 attempts.

None of it bodes well for Watson, who had the following to say after the loss on Monday night:

I feel like, tonight, it was s—– as far as that. There’s some plays that we capitalized and we did good, but as far as my part, it’s not good enough. I put that on me. The first play, yeah, we can get into the tactics of receiver running out and putting the ball out, and this, that and the third, but I got to give him a better ball. The forced fumble for a touchdown for them. We can say, ‘This guy can do this,’ but I’ve got to protect the ball. We’re not going to put it on anyone else. You put it on me. I can take the full blame, I can take the criticism and I’m going to do that.

The Browns are 1-1 and there is plenty of time for a turn around. But the schedule does them no favors, as they’ll be taking on the Ravens and 49ers in two of the next three weeks.

