Former Chelsea man Chris Sutton has predicted Manchester United will secure a much-needed victory over struggling Southampton in the Premier League this weekend. A win away at Southampton would offer respite to Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag, who has been under intense scrutiny since last season.

Under Ten Hag, Manchester United finished in eighth place in the Premier League last season. The Red Devils, however, avoided a trophyless campaign by winning the FA Cup at Manchester City’s expense on the final day on the English soccer Calendar. INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who oversee all-things-soccer at United decided to give Ten Hag another chance and kept him on for the 2024-25 season.

United spent heavily in the summer transfer window but has not had anything to show for it so far. The Mancunians lost the FA Community Shield to Man City at the start of the season and suffered two defeats in three Premier League matches.

Speaking to BetFred in a recent interview, former Devil Saha claimed Ten Hag’s back was against the wall. He claimed the Dutchman could find himself in an “untenable” position and lose his job if United lost to Southampton on Saturday, September 14.

Chris Sutton Does Not Think Man Utd Will Drop Points Against Saints

Sutton, however, believes there is hope for Ten Hag and United, as Southampton is going through an even worse period (3 losses). In his BBC column, the ex-Celtic star wrote:

“With three defeats out of three, Southampton have obviously not made a great start in terms of results. There has been a lot of scrutiny of the way they play too, and of Saints boss Russell Martin’s principles in playing out from the back, with people comparing them to what Burnley were like last season.

“Martin has to have a philosophy of how he wants his team to play, though, so I do have sympathy for him. I don’t believe there is a narrative against him either – it is just that, in their last game, Brentford pressed them high and they made mistakes and conceded some poor goals.”

He added:

“It is going to be difficult for them against Manchester United too. Erik ten Hag’s side have their own issues, which means people don’t predict United’s results, they guess them… but they should – should – have too much quality for Saints.

“Southampton will try to be bold but that probably means they will give up chances and, because I’ve seen Marcus Rashford has been having extra training sessions, I am going to back him and United to take them.”

Sutton’s prediction: Southampton 0-2 Man Utd

Record 20 times English champions, Manchester United, has a much-superior head-to-head record against Southampton. As per Sportsmole, the two teams have met 133 times, with United winning 68, Saints 28, and 37 games ending all square.