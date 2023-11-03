Former Celtic attacker Chris Sutton has backed Fulham to hold struggling Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in their Premier League meeting at Craven Cottage on Saturday (November 4).

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United have already lost five Premier League matches this season. With just 15 points on the board after 10 games, they find themselves in eighth place in the league standings. They have also been eliminated from the Carabao Cup and are in third place in their UEFA Champions League group.

United are coming into the game at Fulham on the back of consecutive 3-0 defeats at Old Trafford. Manchester City and Newcastle United inflicted the said thrashings upon the Red Devils in the Premier League and Carabao Cup, respectively.

Chris Sutton Makes Grim Prediction For Manchester United Vs. Fulham

In his column for BBC, Sutton said United had nothing going for them and backed them to drop two more points in their upcoming league outing.

The former Blackburn Rovers opined:

“United won at Craven Cottage in November last year but that was the only win they managed in London under Ten Hag in seven attempts in 2022-23. and they have already lost twice in the capital in the current campaign.

“All things considered, I should really predict another United defeat, shouldn’t I? There is nothing whatsoever that tells me to back them.”

He added:

“But, with regards to Fulham, they don’t appear to be quite at the same level they were at last year, especially in attack. That’s the only reason I am going for a draw.”

Sutton Claims The Next 3 Games Are Crucial For Ten Hag

In light of the Mancunians’ poor form, some pundits have questioned Ten Hag’s merit. They have suggested the former Ajax manager might be out of his depth at Old Trafford.

The United board have yet to question Ten Hag’s methods, but Sutton believes the manager could feel the heat if his team cannot put away Fulham (Premier League), Copenhagen (Champions League), and Luton Town (Premier League).

Sutton added:

“Next up for United is a midweek trip to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League, and then Luton come to Old Trafford next weekend.

“Including this game, you would normally expect United to put all three of these teams away. If the results don’t go to plan, then this is where things could really start to unravel for Ten Hag.”

Ten Hag has thus far managed United in 77 games, overseeing 48 wins, nine draws, and 20 defeats.