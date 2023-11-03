Soccer

“There is nothing whatsoever that tells me to back them” – Chris Sutton Makes Prediction For Manchester United’s Premier League Meeting With Fulham

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag

Former Celtic attacker Chris Sutton has backed Fulham to hold struggling Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in their Premier League meeting at Craven Cottage on Saturday (November 4).

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United have already lost five Premier League matches this season. With just 15 points on the board after 10 games, they find themselves in eighth place in the league standings. They have also been eliminated from the Carabao Cup and are in third place in their UEFA Champions League group.

United are coming into the game at Fulham on the back of consecutive 3-0 defeats at Old Trafford. Manchester City and Newcastle United inflicted the said thrashings upon the Red Devils in the Premier League and Carabao Cup, respectively.

Chris Sutton Makes Grim Prediction For Manchester United Vs. Fulham

In his column for BBC, Sutton said United had nothing going for them and backed them to drop two more points in their upcoming league outing.

The former Blackburn Rovers opined:

United won at Craven Cottage in November last year but that was the only win they managed in London under Ten Hag in seven attempts in 2022-23. and they have already lost twice in the capital in the current campaign.

All things considered, I should really predict another United defeat, shouldn’t I? There is nothing whatsoever that tells me to back them.”

He added:

But, with regards to Fulham, they don’t appear to be quite at the same level they were at last year, especially in attack. That’s the only reason I am going for a draw.

Sutton Claims The Next 3 Games Are Crucial For Ten Hag

In light of the Mancunians’ poor form, some pundits have questioned Ten Hag’s merit. They have suggested the former Ajax manager might be out of his depth at Old Trafford.

The United board have yet to question Ten Hag’s methods, but Sutton believes the manager could feel the heat if his team cannot put away Fulham (Premier League), Copenhagen (Champions League), and Luton Town (Premier League).

Sutton added:

Next up for United is a midweek trip to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League, and then Luton come to Old Trafford next weekend.

Including this game, you would normally expect United to put all three of these teams away. If the results don’t go to plan, then this is where things could really start to unravel for Ten Hag.”

Ten Hag has thus far managed United in 77 games, overseeing 48 wins, nine draws, and 20 defeats.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer

LATEST “There is nothing whatsoever that tells me to back them” – Chris Sutton Makes Prediction For Manchester United’s Premier League Meeting With Fulham

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  23min
Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Journalist Claims Reds Are Likely To Miss Out On Preferred Mohamed Salah Replacement
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Premier League giants Liverpool have reportedly identified Bayern Munich ace Leroy Sane as Mohamed Salah’s potential replacement. Bundesliga insider Christian Falk, however, believes that the 27-year-old is unlikely to opt…

Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi Celebrates After Scoring Against Orlando City
Soccer
Report: Inter Miami Start Negotiating With One Of Lionel Messi’s Closest Friends
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Barcelona legend and one of Lionel Messi’s closest friends, Luis Suarez, is reportedly negotiating with Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami. According to reports, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner…

Real Madrid Winger Rodrygo
Soccer
Report: Rodrygo Goes’ New Real Madrid Contract Has One Of The Biggest Release Clauses In Soccer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Tottenham Hotspur And Chelsea
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Chelsea: Date, Where To Watch In US, H2H & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Premier League Logo
Soccer
5 Youngest Teams In The Premier League This Season (November 2023)
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
Arsenal Star Eddie Nketiah
Soccer
5 English Players With Most Goals Across Top European Leagues In 2023-24: Arsenal Ace Eddie Nketiah Features On Star-Studded List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  6h
Arrow to top