American Football

Chiefs vs Jaguars Same Game Parlay Picks: Back our +450 Best Bets

Author image
Olly Taliku
3 min read
Twitter
mahomes
mahomes
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs is just around the corner and we have picked out a great value +450 same game parlay for the opening match which sees the Chiefs play the Jaguars.

It is the Chiefs who come into the game as hot favourites on most NFL betting markets this weekend and it really is no surprise, as with Patrick Mahomes at the wheel Kansas City put together a 14-3 record throughout the regular season meaning it would be no shock if they could go one step closer to lifting the Super Bowl on Saturday.

Chiefs vs Jaguars NFL Divisional Round Same Game Parlay Picks

  • Patrick Mahomes over 311.5 passing yards
  • Chiefs to cover -9.0
  • Isiah Pacheco anytime TD scorer

Chiefs vs Jaguars NFL Divisional Round Same Game Parlay @ +450 with BetOnline

Chiefs vs Jaguars Pick 1: Mahomes over 311.5 passing yards

The first pick we are taking in this divisional round matchup is for Patrick Mahomes to throw for over 311.5 passing yards against the Jaguars.

No player in the NFL managed to rack up as many passing yards as Mahomes did through the regular season, with the exceptional talent a full 500 yards ahead of his nearest competitor this season, with 5,250 yards.

Mahomes is also the only QB this season to have averaged over 300 yards per game and so we are taking the 27-year old to hit the mark in a huge Divisional game against the Jaguars.

Chiefs vs Jaguars Pick 2: Chiefs to cover

The spread favours the Chiefs in the Divisional game by -9.0 and we are backing them to cover that spread against the Jaguars who might be overpowered by a lightning fast Chiefs attack.

In two of the final three games in the regular season the Chiefs won by over nine points and we are confident that they will do so against a side who conceded over 20 points per game through the regular season.

The Jaguars will be no walkover for the Chiefs this weekend however and Jacksonville will certainly rate their chances of going through, especially with QB Trevor Lawrence on their side who has NEVER lost an NFL game on a Saturday.

Chiefs vs Jaguars Pick 3: Isiah Pacheco anytime TD

Our final pick for this enticing game is for Isiah Pacheco to find his way into the end zone at any point during the game.

Pacheco scored touchdowns in both of the final two games during the regular season, so the running back will be hoping to carry his scoring momentum through with him to the Divisional game.

We are backing Pacheco to score a touchdown anytime during the game and with Mahomes throwing to him for 60 minutes it would be no surprise if Pacheco could get in behind and score early on.

Head Over to BetOnline to Place Our Divisional Round Parlay

Content You May Like

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku

Twitter
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
NFL Div
American Football

LATEST 2023 NFL Divisional Round Full Schedule Confirmed

Author image Kyle Curran  •  28min
NFL international
American Football
Bills and Titans Set To Join Jaguars For International Games In 2023
Author image Olly Taliku  •  3h

The Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans are set to join the Jaguars in their 2023 international games, as the three sides are set to take to the UK for a…

Senior Bowl
American Football
List Of Senior Bowl Coaches Confirmed For Next Months Showdown
Author image Kyle Curran  •  23h

With the Senior Bowl set to take place on February 4, the coaches have been confirmed for the match with a new “coach up” format being debuted this year.  For…

usa today 19377655.0
American Football
Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars Squad Value Comparison: Jaguars Wage Bill $40m More Than Chiefs
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 18 2023
NFL Divisional
American Football
NFL Divisional Round: Who Has the Highest Scoring Divisional Game?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 17 2023
i 1
American Football
Aaron Rodgers Next Team Odds | San Francisco 49ers Favorites
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 17 2023
6ZJC2B5VQ5GRROHUJMPQ3PF5EI
American Football
Top 5 Most Passing Yards In NFL Playoff History
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 17 2023
Arrow to top