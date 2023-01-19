Chiefs vs Jaguars Same Game Parlay Picks: Back our +450 Best Bets

The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs is just around the corner and we have picked out a great value +450 same game parlay for the opening match which sees the Chiefs play the Jaguars.

It is the Chiefs who come into the game as hot favourites on most NFL betting markets this weekend and it really is no surprise, as with Patrick Mahomes at the wheel Kansas City put together a 14-3 record throughout the regular season meaning it would be no shock if they could go one step closer to lifting the Super Bowl on Saturday.

Chiefs vs Jaguars NFL Divisional Round Same Game Parlay Picks

Patrick Mahomes over 311.5 passing yards

Chiefs to cover -9.0

Isiah Pacheco anytime TD scorer

Chiefs vs Jaguars NFL Divisional Round Same Game Parlay @ +450 with BetOnline

Chiefs vs Jaguars Pick 1: Mahomes over 311.5 passing yards

The first pick we are taking in this divisional round matchup is for Patrick Mahomes to throw for over 311.5 passing yards against the Jaguars.

.@PatrickMahomes put up MVP-type numbers in 2022. No. 15 finished the season as the league leader in passing yards (5,250) and passing TDs (41), earning his 5th consecutive Pro Bowl nod. Will he win his 2nd MVP honors? 🤔pic.twitter.com/M8zpgXaTTr — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2023

No player in the NFL managed to rack up as many passing yards as Mahomes did through the regular season, with the exceptional talent a full 500 yards ahead of his nearest competitor this season, with 5,250 yards.

Mahomes is also the only QB this season to have averaged over 300 yards per game and so we are taking the 27-year old to hit the mark in a huge Divisional game against the Jaguars.

Chiefs vs Jaguars Pick 2: Chiefs to cover



The spread favours the Chiefs in the Divisional game by -9.0 and we are backing them to cover that spread against the Jaguars who might be overpowered by a lightning fast Chiefs attack.

Can't wait for this one 🍿 pic.twitter.com/hYzpyQ86Y7 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 16, 2023

In two of the final three games in the regular season the Chiefs won by over nine points and we are confident that they will do so against a side who conceded over 20 points per game through the regular season.

The Jaguars will be no walkover for the Chiefs this weekend however and Jacksonville will certainly rate their chances of going through, especially with QB Trevor Lawrence on their side who has NEVER lost an NFL game on a Saturday.

Chiefs vs Jaguars Pick 3: Isiah Pacheco anytime TD

Our final pick for this enticing game is for Isiah Pacheco to find his way into the end zone at any point during the game.

Pacheco scored touchdowns in both of the final two games during the regular season, so the running back will be hoping to carry his scoring momentum through with him to the Divisional game.

We are backing Pacheco to score a touchdown anytime during the game and with Mahomes throwing to him for 60 minutes it would be no surprise if Pacheco could get in behind and score early on.

