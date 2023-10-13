NFL

Chiefs Injury Report: With Watson Out, Who Picks Up The Slack At WR?

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs improved their record to 5-1 with a victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night, but they lost one of their wide receivers for the foreseeable future during the game. Given the fact that their offensive output has been subpar to their own high standards so far this year, losing any offensive weapons can be a blow to Andy Reid’s team.

Chiefs Will Be Without Watson For An Extended Period

He certainly isn’t one of the bigger names on the roster, and he has only started 11 games in his 6-year career (2 so far in 2023). But Justin Watson has been one of the more productive targets for Patrick Mahomes so far this year, and has been the team’s big play threat through six games. While his 10 catches are the 8th most of any Chiefs player, his 219 yards are good enough for third-most, and the second-highest total of any wide receiver on the roster. His 21.9 yards per catch are the second-most in the NFL.

They’ll have to find someone to fill his shoes on the deep ball attempts in the near future. In the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game, Watson suffered an elbow injury and left the contest. It was revealed on Friday morning that the elbow had been dislocated, and that he would miss at least a few weeks, pending further MRI results. If the tests show any extra structural damage, then a trip to the IR could be in the cards for Watson as he attempts to heal.

WR Room Was Already Thin With Talent

Who will step up for the Chiefs? The wide receiver position has been a question mark for Kansas City ever since they traded away Tyreek Hill before last season, and though they were able to win a Super Bowl with average-at-best weapons in the WR room last year, the level of talent may be finally catching up with them.

Rashee Rice is the leading yards producer among the wideouts so far this year with 245 yards through 6 games. But aside from Watson, no one else at the position has more than 150 yards so far on the season, and only 2 have more than 100.

The Chiefs will get a mini-bye after playing on Thursday night, and will take on the Chargers in Week 7. They’ll get to face the Broncos once again in Week 8.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

