The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t score over 20 points yesterday, but they still had a convincing win vs. the Broncos. Patrick Mahomes had over 300 passing yards and was dicing the defense all game long. He found TE Travis Kelce nine times for 124 receiving yards in their 19-8 win.

After Kelce, rookie WR Rashee Rice was second on the team with a career-high 72 receiving yards vs. the Broncos. The 23-year-old has been a consistent target for Patrick Mahomes this season. Rice has been learning on the go and he can only get better as the season progresses. If he continues to build chemistry with Mahomes, Rice could become that WR1 the team has been missing.

Rashee Rice has the potential to be a real playmaker for the Cheifs this season

Rashee Rice needs more reps! He has been a beast when given the opportunity. Feed him more!!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tnt7Nvy92O — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) October 13, 2023



Out of all the receivers that played in yesterday’s Broncos vs. Chiefs matchup, Rashee Rice had the most receiving yards (72). Rice was targeted four times and had four catches. He had a long of 28 yards and the rookie is an explosive playmaker. If he can keep up this kind of production, his role is only going to grow with the Chiefs.

After the game, head coach Andy Reid praised his rookie WR for getting “better and better” each week. Justin Watson has also been a solid target for the Chiefs, but he suffered an elbow injury and could miss some time. That could only lead to more of an expanded role for Rashee Rice. Out of every WR on the Chiefs this season, Rice has the most targets (28), catches (21), and yards (245).

Rashee Rice continues to be the only Chiefs WR that moves my needle. And I have an extremely movable needle. pic.twitter.com/W27lxVkxBK — Chuck Bass (@ChuckBassFF) October 13, 2023



The other WRs on Kansas City’s roster have simply not been giving the production that Rice has this season. Players like Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, and Marquez Valdez-Scantling have been given opportunities this season. However, none of them have been able to give the Chiefs what Rashee Rice has this season. At six-foot-two, 203 pounds, Rice is a big-bodied target for Mahomes who has explosiveness off the line. It will be exciting to see where Rice is at the end of the season and how much better he’ll continue to get.