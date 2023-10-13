NFL

Chiefs Depth Chart: Rookie WR Rashee Rice continues to prove he’s Patrick Mahomes’ next-best target after Travis Kelce

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Rashee Rice Chiefs pic
Rashee Rice Chiefs pic

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t score over 20 points yesterday, but they still had a convincing win vs. the Broncos. Patrick Mahomes had over 300 passing yards and was dicing the defense all game long. He found TE Travis Kelce nine times for 124 receiving yards in their 19-8 win. 

After Kelce, rookie WR Rashee Rice was second on the team with a career-high 72 receiving yards vs. the Broncos. The 23-year-old has been a consistent target for Patrick Mahomes this season. Rice has been learning on the go and he can only get better as the season progresses. If he continues to build chemistry with Mahomes, Rice could become that WR1 the team has been missing.

Rashee Rice has the potential to be a real playmaker for the Cheifs this season


Out of all the receivers that played in yesterday’s Broncos vs. Chiefs matchup, Rashee Rice had the most receiving yards (72). Rice was targeted four times and had four catches. He had a long of 28 yards and the rookie is an explosive playmaker. If he can keep up this kind of production, his role is only going to grow with the Chiefs.

After the game, head coach Andy Reid praised his rookie WR for getting “better and better” each week. Justin Watson has also been a solid target for the Chiefs, but he suffered an elbow injury and could miss some time. That could only lead to more of an expanded role for Rashee Rice. Out of every WR on the Chiefs this season, Rice has the most targets (28), catches (21), and yards (245).


The other WRs on Kansas City’s roster have simply not been giving the production that Rice has this season. Players like Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, and Marquez Valdez-Scantling have been given opportunities this season. However, none of them have been able to give the Chiefs what Rashee Rice has this season. At six-foot-two, 203 pounds, Rice is a big-bodied target for Mahomes who has explosiveness off the line. It will be exciting to see where Rice is at the end of the season and how much better he’ll continue to get.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
USATSI 21581350 168397130 lowres
NFL

LATEST Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings Odds, Picks, Line: Week 6 NFL Predictions

Author image Joe Lyons  •  43min
Sam LaPorta Lions pic
NFL
Lions Injury Report: Rookie TE Sam LaPorta is dealing with a calf injury heading into Week 6
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  50min

The Detroit Lions are off to a hot start in 2023 with a 4-1 record through five games. Jared Goff and the Lions are on the road in Week 6…

Daniel Jones neck injury Giants pic
NFL
Giants Injury Report: Daniel Jones (neck) is unlikely to play on SNF in Week 6 vs. the Bills
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h

In Week 5 vs. the Dolphins, Giants’ QB Daniel Jones injured his neck. The 26-year-old did not return to the game after that injury and backup Tyrod Taylor took over….

Russell Wison Broncos pic
NFL
When can the Denver Broncos realistically get themselves out of their current deal with Russell Wilson?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
USATSI 21611800 168397130 lowres
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots Odds, Picks, Line: Week 6 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
Ja'Marr Chase
NFL
Cincinatti Bengals vs Seattle Seahawks Odds, Picks, Line: Week 6 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  4h
Travis Etienne
NFL
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Odds, Picks, Line: Week 6 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  4h
Arrow to top