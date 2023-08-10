In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears took RB Khalil Herbert out of Virginia Tech in the 6th round. He played in all 17 games in his rookie year and only made two starts. Last season, Herbert was David Montgomery’s backup, playing in 13 games and starting only one game.

For the 2023 season, Montgomery is with Detroit and Herbert finally has a chance to be the lead back with Chicago. His playing time as a starter is the NFL is limited, but Herbert is confident in his abilities. At training camp, he’s currently competing with veteran RB D’Onta Foreman for the top spot in the Bears’ backfield.

Khalil Herbert will have to beat out D’Onta Foreman to be the RB1 in Chicago

In 30 career games with the Chicago Bears, Khalil Herbert has 1,164 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns. He began his time in the NFL as a special teams player and has worked his way into possibly being a starter for the first time. With David Montgomery in Detroti, Herbert’s chances to be the RB1 increased immensely.

However, the Bears know that RBs can go down in an instant. That’s why they’ve tried to add veteran depth behind Herbet this season. D’Onta Foreman is entering his sixth NFL season, his first with Chicago. He spent two years in Houston, two in Tennessee, and was on the Panthers in 2022.

Foreman played in all 17 games for the Panthers last season and started in nine games. He became their starter when the team traded away All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey. The veteran RB had 914 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. It’s going to be an ongoing battle for the rest of camp to see who the Bears’ RB1 is next season. Both players have played well, but only one can be the starter in 2023.