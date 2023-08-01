Soccer

Chicago Fire Home Game vs. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami to Create 43% More Revenue Than Other 16 Home Games Combined

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
21messi debut ender blpt superJumbo
21messi debut ender blpt superJumbo

The unprecedented impact of Lionel Messi’s arrival in Major League Soccer (MLS) is nowhere more evident than in the upcoming match between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami. The revenue for this single game is expected to be in the region of  a staggering $10 million, largely thanks to the magnetic draw of Messi’s presence on the pitch. This figure is all the more remarkable when contrasted with the Chicago Fire’s total home game revenue for the rest of the season, which is estimated at $7 million.

The “Messi Effect” has not only boosted ticket sales but has also brought international attention and investment into the MLS. This particular game, thanks to Messi’s participation, is expected to bring a remarkable 43% increase in revenue compared to the rest of the Chicago Fire’s home games this season combined.

Beyond the Game: A League-Wide Impact

Messi’s impact isn’t confined to a single game or team. His signing has had a ripple effect, affecting several spheres of the American soccer landscape.

1. Ticket Sales & Game Day Revenue:

Most MLS teams hosting Miami are witnessing significant upticks in game-day revenue. Chicago Fire’s ticket sales for the game against Inter Miami skyrocketed from 8,000 to over 40,000 within hours of Messi’s announcement, and the revenue is expected to reach up to $10 million.

2. Media and Viewership:

Apple announced record viewership for three games the week of Messi’s debut, indicating an increased engagement with the sport. Social media numbers are soaring, with Messi’s debut last-minute free-kick winner against Cruz Azul drawing hundreds of millions of views.

3. Merchandising:

Messi’s jerseys are selling out, with Adidas, who inked a lifetime contract with Messi in 2017, reporting “incredible demand.”

4. Partnerships and Sponsorships:

Brands like Hard Rock Casino and Budweiser have launched new campaigns, while the partnership between Messi and Apple has been highly visible. The synergies between global brands and one of the biggest sports figures are creating unprecedented marketing opportunities.

The Opportunity Beyond Revenue

For teams like Chicago Fire, the game against Inter Miami presents an opportunity to revitalize fan interest. After a decline in engagement, this marquee event offers a chance to win back fans and introduce the sport to new audiences.

Similarly, other teams like Atlanta United and Charlotte FC are seizing the moment, opening up larger seating capacities and enjoying significant revenue increases for hosting Inter Miami.

Even those teams that may not see a single-game revenue increase view the event as an advertisement for their team, enhancing their brand visibility and creating a lasting impression on the broader fan base.

Soccer Betting Guides You May Like

Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans
Author Image

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
21messi debut ender blpt superJumbo
Soccer

LATEST Chicago Fire Home Game vs. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami to Create 43% More Revenue Than Other 16 Home Games Combined

Author image David Evans  •  27min
Inter Miami vs Orlando City Live Stream
Soccer
Inter Miami Vs Orlando City Live Stream: How To Watch Lionel Messi In Action For Free
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jul 31 2023

Inter Miami host Orlando City at the DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday, in the Round of 32 of the 2023 Leagues Cup, read on to see how you can watch…

shaqiri pen
Soccer
Minnesota United Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair Tells Xherdan Shaqiri He Has ‘No Balls’ Before Being Sent Wrong Way by Penalty
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 28 2023

Minnesota United’s goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair landed in hot water during the recent Leagues Cup encounter with Chicago Fire. A contest that would be remembered not for the 3-2 victory…

rsz f1679ivaeaaj8eo
Soccer
DJ Khaled, Diddy, And Others Present At First Start For Lionel Messi
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 26 2023
rsz oezvwpzijbjbjb2jf43u3eageq
Soccer
Lionel Messi Continues To Boost Inter Miami’s Popularity On Social Media
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 24 2023
arsenal man u fan brawl
Soccer
WATCH: Soccer Crowd Brawl Erupts at MetLife Stadium in Man United vs. Arsenal Pre-Season Friendly in New York
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 24 2023
rsz 8eb2087e ccf1 4f5a 88e1 c3bfcfa9e030
Soccer
Kim Kardashian Parties With Sister’s Ex After Seeing Lionel Messi
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 22 2023
Arrow to top