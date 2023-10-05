The Chicago Bears had heightened expectations entering the 2023 NFL season, but things haven’t exactly gone as planned. The team is off to an 0-4 start after an offseason of acquisitions and upgrades that promised to improve the on-field product, and the future of the coach and quarterback are very much in question.

Bears Could Lose 15th Game In A Row Tonight

The Bears have lost a franchise-record 14 straight games dating back to last season. pic.twitter.com/Dd0q1fXhfX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 5, 2023

Matt Eberflus took over the Bears’ head coaching job back in January 2022. He endured the hardships of a rookie lead man, with his team losing 14 of their 17 games in his first year. Chicago actually had a respectable record of 3-4 towards the end of October after a big 33-14 win over the New England Patriots.

They haven’t won a game since. The Bears finished out the 2022 season with 10 straight losses, many of the blowout variety, that had some questioning whether the offseason improvements were enough to fix the team that had the worst record in the league the year before. Only 4 of the 10 losses were by single digits.

Combined with their poor start to the 2023 NFL season, the Chicago Bears have now lost 14 straight games dating back to last year.

Futures Of Both Eberflus And Fields Hangs In The Balance

The Chicago Bears are the 1st team in NFL history to allowed 25+ points in 14 consecutive games. Matt Eberlus is reportedly on the HOT SEAT pic.twitter.com/k0kpTV8MCv — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) October 4, 2023

There is a good chance that the Washington Commanders will make it 15 tonight. The Bears will be on the road on a short week playing on Thursday Night Football, and the home team is currently listed as a 6-point favorite. The Commanders are 2-2 on the season, but took the Eagles to overtime last weekend in an impressive showing despite the loss.

If the Bears do make it to that magic number of 15, changes could be on the horizon. Eberflus is the heavy favorite at the sportsbooks for which NFL coach will be fired first, currently listed at -200, with Josh McDaniels at a distant +400.

There will also be ramifications for quarterback Justin Fields if things don’t improve soon. The Bears have a legit shot at obtaining the first overall pick in the 2024 Draft, where USC’s Caleb Williams will (probably) be for the taking. There were reports released this week that suggested that there is nothing that Fields could do this season to save his job, if Chicago ends up with the first overall pick.

