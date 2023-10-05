NFL

How To Bet On Washington Commanders To Beat Chicago Bears In Washington

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
2 min read
Sam Howell Commanders pic 1

Learn how to bet on the Washington Commanders to beat the Chicago Bears in Washington tonight as the NFL week 5 action gets going at the FedExField Stadium.

How To Bet On Washington Commanders To Beat Chicago Bears In Washington

You can bet on the Commanders to beat the Bears tonight with Bovada – one of the best US offshore sportsbooks around – as ‘NFL week 5’ starts.

At BOVADA you’ll find all the NFL betting markets on the Commanders vs Bears Thursday Night Football match this evening, plus you can claim up to $750 in free bets to use on the game.

  1. Join Bovada Here
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for Bears vs Commanders
$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

Washington Commanders Odds To Beat Chicago Bears

The Bears have lost all four of their opening NFL matches so far this season and are heading for one of their worst campaigns in their history.

Next up for Chicago, as they try and stop the rot, is a tricky away trip to the Washington Commanders in the ‘NFL week 5’ curtain raiser.

This will be the 53rd time the sides have met and even though it’s a tight call in the overall series (27-24, 1 tie) to Washington, the more recent games tell a much more dominate story.

The Commanders have won 8 of their last 9 vs the Bears and with the poor start to the new 2023/24 season you can bet on Washington to beat Chicago again with Bovada and pile more misery on the Matt Eberflus coached side.

Looking at the moneyline betting, Bovada make the Commanders the favorites to win @ -270 – meaning a $100 win bet on Washington will return you $37.04 profit.

Bears vs Commanders Moneyline Betting Odds With Bovada

  • Chicago Bears @ +220
  • Washington Commanders @ -270

Note: Odds are subject to change.

RELATED: Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions

Andy Newton

