Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Addresses Claims That Victor Osimhen Could Join The Blues for £40 Million This January

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Chelsea Target Victor Osimhen In Action For Galatasaray
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has dismissed claims that Victor Osimhen could join Chelsea from Galatasaray in the January transfer window. According to Romano, the Turkish club has paid a hefty fee to get the Nigerian forward on loan and has no plans to let him go just months after signing him.

One of the most sought-after strikers in the world, Osimhen was expected to leave Napoli permanently in the summer transfer window. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Arsenal, Chelsea, and Al-Ahli were all reportedly interested in signing the 25-year-old but none of the moves materialized.

In a surprising move, Osimhen ended up joining SuperLig outfit Galatasaray on a one-year loan on the deadline day. However, according to some reports, his stay in Turkey could be cut short, as Chelsea is pushing to bring him to Stamford Bridge for just £40 million ($53.6 million) in the January transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano Says Chelsea is Not Contemplating Victor Osimhen Transfer

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, renowned journalist Romano addressed Chelsea-Osimhen links, saying:

I’m aware there continue to be plenty of stories about Victor Osimhen’s future after a crazy summer that saw him make the surprise move to Galatasaray despite the strong interest from Chelsea and other clubs. I’ve been asked about reports on Osimhen possibly moving for just £40m this January, with Chelsea said to be working on this deal behind the scenes.

However, I can honestly say that nothing is happening now regarding Osimhen. I’ve said many times recently that Chelsea’s interest remains and they still like the player, but there are no negotiations ongoing and it would be disrespectful for Galatasaray as they paid important money to land Osimhen on loan. So it’s all quiet for now, and once we get closer to January we will see the developments.

Galatasaray has signed Osimhen on a €6 million ($6.7 million)/season deal. There were suggestions that Napoli would chip in with €4 million ($4.5 million) to keep his €10 million ($11.2 million)/season salary intact. However, Sky Italia has claimed that the Partenopei will not pay him any money beyond August.  This means the striker, who fired Napoli to the 2022-23 Serie A title, has taken a pay cut to join Galatasaray from Napoli.

