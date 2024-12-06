The great city of London will be divided when Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea battle it out in the Premier League this weekend. Continue reading to get all the key information about the fascinating Matchday 15 contest.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: Date, Time, and Where to Watch in US

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Chelsea to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for their Premier League Matchday 15 meeting. The game will kick off at 4:30 PM GMT / 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM ET on Sunday, December 8.

Fans in the United States can watch the game live on TV by tuning into USA Network. They can also stream the game via NBC.com and Fubo TV.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: Preview

Form

Tottenham Hotspur have not had the best time under Postecoglou this season, with them toiling in 10th place in the Premier League after 14 rounds of fixtures (20 points). They have shown plenty of promise throughout but have not managed to attain consistency, going from brilliant to lackluster in a game or two.

Their highest point of the season came on Matchday 12, as they beat reigning champions Manchester City 4-0 away at the Etihad Stadium. However, the good feeling did not last, as they drew 1-1 with Fulham the following weekend before losing 1-0 away at Bournemouth.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have seemingly found their rhythm under coach Enzo Maresca. After a slow start, the Blues have started picking up the pace, going six games without defeat in the Premier League, winning four. Thanks to their impressive run of form, the Pensioners have climbed to second place in the English top-flight standings. With 28 points to their name, Chelsea are ahead of third-place Arsenal on goal difference.

Chelsea delivered a fine performance in their last outing in the Premier League, claiming a massive 5-1 win over Southampton away from home.

Team News

Tottenham Hotspur lost Ben Davies to a hamstring injury in the 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth on Thursday and it will be a while before he makes it back. Guglielmo Vicario (ankle), Richarlison (hamstring), Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Wilson Odobert (thigh), and Micky Moore (illness) are also on the treatment table while Rodrigo Bentacur is suspended.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will be without Reece James and Wesley Fofana, with both defenders dealing with hamstring injuries.

Head-to-Head

As per the data from Transfermarkt, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have faced each other 170 times in all competitions. Chelsea have won 77 matches, Tottenham 53, and 40 games have ended all in a draw.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: Prediction

Chelsea have been much better than Tottenham Hotspur this season, and we believe their superiority will shine through in their Premier League clash this week.

Our prediction: Tottenham 1-3 Chelsea