Chelsea is the third-most successful team in the Premier League era, winning the title an impressive five times since 1992-93. They also have a passionate fanbase, a world-class stadium, excellent training facilities, and bottomless pockets — presenting a perfect cocktail for superstars to chug down.

Over the last 10 years, many talented creators and scorers have moved to the blue side of London. And today, we will take a look at the ones who made the most splash. Continue reading to check out the top seven players who have had the most goal involvements (goals + assists) for Chelsea in the last 10 years.

#7 Cole Palmer: 44 Goal involvements

One of the best players in the Premier League, Cole Palmer has stunningly clinched the seventh spot on this list, having joined Chelsea only last summer from Manchester City. The England international has played 40 Premier League matches for the club thus far, scoring 28 times and providing 16 assists. With six goals and five assists in seven games, he is the leading goal contributor in the English top flight this season.

Last season’s PFA Young Player of the Year award winner has played a total of 51 times in all competitions, bagging 31 goals and 20 assists. If he keeps up the good work, he will climb to the top of the list in no time.

#6 Pedro: 45 Goal involvements

Ex-Barcelona man Pedro joined Chelsea in the summer of 2015. Not only did his work rate impress everyone right off the bat, but he also made a habit of chipping with important goals and assists during his stay. Before joining AS Roma in September, Pedro played 137 Premier League games, scoring 29 times and providing 16 assists.

The former Spain international featured in 206 games for the club across competitions, netting 43 goals and providing 26 assists. He won one Premier League title, one UEFA Europa League, and one FA Cup with the West London outfit.

#5 Mason Mount: 50 Goal involvements

Cobham graduate Mason Mount has claimed the fifth spot on this list, having been directly involved in 50 goals in 129 Premier League games. He scored 27 goals and provided 23 assists across four seasons between 2019-20 and 2022-23.

Before shockingly joining Manchester United in the summer of 2023, Mount played 195 games for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring 33 goals and providing 35 assists. Unlike most players on this list, Mount did not win the Premier League title but bagged one UEFA Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, and one UEFA Supercup.

#4 Cesc Fabregas: 56 Goal involvements

The only central midfielder to make the list, Cesc Fabregas was in jaw-dropping form during his stay at Chelsea between July 2014 and January 2019. The former Arsenal man played 138 games in the English top flight, scoring 15 goals and claiming 41 assists. Fabregas was key to Chelsea’s Premier League wins in 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons, with the Spaniard being directly involved in 21 goals in 2014-15 and 17 goals in 2016-17.

Fabregas played 198 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 22 times and providing 57 assists. The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner won one UEFA Europa League, one FA Cup, and a League Cup in addition to the two Premier League titles.

#3 Willian: 65 Goal involvements

A versatile wide-man, Willian was directly involved in 65 goals in 209 Premier League games for Chelsea. He scored 33 goals and provided 32 assists between the 2014-15 and 2019-20 seasons.

William joined Chelsea from Anzhi in the summer of 2013 and left for Arsenal in 2020. Throughout his stay in West London, the Brazilian played 339 games in all competitions, scoring 63 goals and claiming 57 assists. Willian won two Premier League titles, one UEFA Europa League, one FA Cup, and one League Cup with the Blues.

#2 Diego Costa: 68 Goal involvements

One of the most fearsome strikers of the 21st century, Diego Costa spent three seasons at Stamford Bridge. During his stay, he scored 52 goals and provided 16 assists in 89 Premier League games. Costa fired the Blues to two Premier League titles in 2014-15 and 2016-17, chipping in with 23 goal contributions in his first season and 27 during his final season.

The former Spain international played 120 games for the Pensioners in three seasons, scoring 59 goals and providing 21 assists. In addition to the Premier League titles, Costa also won the League Cup.

#1 Eden Hazard: 98 Goal involvements

Eden Hazard, one of the most skillful players in the history of the Premier League, sits at the summit with 98 goal involvements in 176 league matches. The Belgian maestro scored 62 goals and provided 36 assists between 2014-15 and 2018-19 seasons.

Hazard, who joined the club in the summer of 2012, played 352 games in all competitions before joining Real Madrid in 2019, scoring 110 goals and providing 85 assists. He helped the club to two Premier League titles (2014-15, 2016-17) two UEFA Europa Leagues, one FA Cup, and one League Cup.