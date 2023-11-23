Soccer

Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On The Blues’ Transfer Links With Serie A Winner

Sushan Chakraborty
Chelsea Coach Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea Coach Mauricio Pochettino

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has shot down reports linking Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with a move to Chelsea, stating the Blues are very much content with the player they currently have in that position.

Chelsea signed Mykhailo Mudryk for a hefty €70 million fee from Shakhtar Donetsk in January. Although the 22-year-old left-winger has yet to hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge, Romano believes they still have a lot of faith in him and are not looking for a replacement yet.

Fabrizio Romano Dismisses Rumors Linking Chelsea With Napoli Star Kvaratskhelia

In his Daily Briefing column, the Italian journalist addressed some reports that have credited Chelsea with an interest in Kvaratskhelia, saying the west Londoners trusted Mudryk to make the left wing his own in the future.

Romano wrote (via Caught Offside):

I’m aware there have been some stories about Chelsea having an interest in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with reports that he’s a player they really like, but I wouldn’t read too much into this for now.

The key point with Chelsea, however, is that they still believe Mykhaylo Mudryk will be the future in that position, so nothing has been decided in terms of investing big money there for another player after they fought hard to sign Mudryk ahead of Arsenal in that tense battle last January.”

Victor Osimhen’s Situation Might Make Napoli More Eager To Keep Kvaratskhelia

Romano also talked about Victor Osimhen‘s contract situation at Napoli, informing that the striker had not yet green-lit an extension. So, if Napoli are forced to sell Osimhen in the summer, they would be even more reluctant to lose Kvaratskhelia in the same window.

Romano added:

Also with Napoli there is the reality that they could be forced to sell Victor Osimhen in the summer – I’ve reported on interest in him several times recently, and there’s been no progress on a new contract with Napoli, so they will hope to keep Kvaratskhelia if they lose another of their important players.

A lot can change in football and it’s too early to know for sure what will happen, but my understanding remains that it’s not a concrete thing with Chelsea so far.

Kvaratskhelia has been one of Napoli’s standout performers since joining them in July 2022. He has played 58 games for them so far in all competitions, scoring 17 times and providing 22 assists. His 12 goals and 13 assists in 34 league games proved to be crucial as Napoli won the Serie A title last season.

