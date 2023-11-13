Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has issued a positive update for Chelsea fans in light of Reece James’ links with Real Madrid and Manchester City. The Italian journalist has said there are no negotiations taking place for the Blues right-back at the moment.

Rated at €55 million by Transfermarkt, James is one of the most valuable players in Chelsea’s ranks. Having risen through the club’s youth system, James is seen as a local hero in west London. Fans of the club hope to see him become a club legend in the coming years.

Fabrizio Romano Comments On James’ Links With Real Madrid & Manchester City

However, according to reports, many clubs are eager to prize the 23-year-old away and bolster the right side of their back line. Last season’s Treble winner Manchester City and 14-time European champions Real Madrid have been credited with an interest in the player.

In his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano talked about City and Madrid’s alleged interest, saying there is nothing substantial behind the claims. He wrote (via Caught Offside):

“Another story involving Man City and Real Madrid is some surprise links with Reece James, but again there is nothing happening there. James is key player for Chelsea and he loves the club – there’s nothing with other clubs at this stage, no negotiations or talks taking place.

“My personal opinion is that Chelsea is the perfect place for James, while Man City are very happy with Kyle Walker as of now, as he’s been excellent again this season.”

Real Madrid Could Use A Player Like Chelsea’s James

Manchester City are grateful to have an in-form Kyle Walker in their ranks, meaning they can rest assured knowing they are not missing out on an upgrade. The same cannot be said about Real Madrid. First-choice right-back Dani Carvajal has served well over the years, but he is not at his best anymore. He struggles to catch up with jet-heeled attackers, has a hard time keeping himself fit, and is on the wrong side of 30.

Of course, Carvajal still has a few good years in him, so there is no immediate urgency. However, it would be wise of Los Blancos to think ahead and secure a competent right-back in the coming months.