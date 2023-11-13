Soccer

Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Reece James’ Links With Manchester City & Real Madrid

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Chelsea Man Reece James
Chelsea Man Reece James

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has issued a positive update for Chelsea fans in light of Reece James’ links with Real Madrid and Manchester City. The Italian journalist has said there are no negotiations taking place for the Blues right-back at the moment.

Rated at €55 million by Transfermarkt, James is one of the most valuable players in Chelsea’s ranks. Having risen through the club’s youth system, James is seen as a local hero in west London. Fans of the club hope to see him become a club legend in the coming years.

Fabrizio Romano Comments On James’ Links With Real Madrid & Manchester City

However, according to reports, many clubs are eager to prize the 23-year-old away and bolster the right side of their back line. Last season’s Treble winner Manchester City and 14-time European champions Real Madrid have been credited with an interest in the player.

In his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano talked about City and Madrid’s alleged interest, saying there is nothing substantial behind the claims. He wrote (via Caught Offside):

Another story involving Man City and Real Madrid is some surprise links with Reece James, but again there is nothing happening there. James is key player for Chelsea and he loves the club – there’s nothing with other clubs at this stage, no negotiations or talks taking place.

My personal opinion is that Chelsea is the perfect place for James, while Man City are very happy with Kyle Walker as of now, as he’s been excellent again this season.

Real Madrid Could Use A Player Like Chelsea’s James

Manchester City are grateful to have an in-form Kyle Walker in their ranks, meaning they can rest assured knowing they are not missing out on an upgrade. The same cannot be said about Real Madrid. First-choice right-back Dani Carvajal has served well over the years, but he is not at his best anymore. He struggles to catch up with jet-heeled attackers, has a hard time keeping himself fit, and is on the wrong side of 30.

Of course, Carvajal still has a few good years in him, so there is no immediate urgency. However, it would be wise of Los Blancos to think ahead and secure a competent right-back in the coming months.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer

LATEST “You face a team that for for me is the best team in the world” – Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino Delighted With Team’s Performance In Manchester City Draw

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h
Arsenal Coach Mikel Arteta
Soccer
“He is getting worse” – Gabby Agbonlahor Accuses Arsenal Star Of Slowing Down Attacks
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Former Aston Villa man Gabriel ‘Gabby’ Agbonlahor has criticized Kai Havertz for his performances this season, saying the forward is slowing down attacks despite playing in his comfort zone. Arsenal…

Liverpool Coach Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
“I don’t know if he gets enough praise” – Thomas Frank Lauds Liverpool Superstar After Stellar Display In Brentford Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has heaped praise on Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, saying the Egyptian attacker is one of the top three players in soccer at the moment. Liverpool cruised…

Harry Kane Has Scored A Brace Or More In 19 Games
Soccer
7 English Players With Most Bundesliga Goals: Bayern Munich Ace Harry Kane Is In 4th Spot Despite Playing Just 11 Games
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
“I’m sure he’s lost it” – Alan Brazil Claims Manchester United Stars Are Not Playing For Ten Hag, Sends Sack Warning Before Luton Town Clash
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 10 2023
Chris Sutton Chelsea Vs Manchester City
Soccer
“Their squad is just so strong” – Chris Sutton Makes No-Nonsense Prediction For Chelsea Vs. Manchester City
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 10 2023
Ivan Toney Is Being Targeted By Arsenal
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Names 25-Year-Old Premier League Star The Gunners Want More Than Ivan Toney
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 10 2023
Arrow to top