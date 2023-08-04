Soccer

Chelsea Eyeing PSG Star As Moises Caicedo Alternative – Reports

Sushan Chakraborty
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino

Premier League heavyweights Chelsea are reportedly contemplating making an offer for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Leandro Paredes this summer.

The Blues have long been trying to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, but have thus far been unsuccessful. As per The London Evening Standard, the Seagulls want a $127.12 million fee for their midfielder, which Chelsea are unwilling to pay. Scouring the market for a cheaper alternative, Chelsea have landed on PSG midfielder Paredes.

Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring Paredes to Chelsea

According to the aforementioned report, new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has asked the club to sign Paredes, having worked with the Argentine during his time in the French capital between January 2021 and July 2022. Paredes played 46 matches under the former Tottenham Hotspur manager, scoring twice and claiming six assists. The report further adds that PSG would demand a reasonable fee for the Argentina international, making the transfer financially viable for the Pensioners.

Signing Paredes could be a good move for the Blues

Paredes, 29, could turn out to be an excellent buy for Chelsea this summer. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has an abundance of experience, which would come in handy in the absence of N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic. He is a good tackler, a capable passer, and a vocal leader on the pitch. After their disastrous displays in the 2022-23 campaign, the west London outfit could use some direction on the pitch.

As per Transfermarkt, Paredes’s current market value stands at $13.14 million. With his contract expiring on June 2024, PSG are unlikely to demand much more than his current market valuation. By saving funds in the Paredes deal, Chelsea could focus on reinforcing some of the other areas of the squad.

Paredes, who has been at the Parc des Princes since joining them from Zenit in January 2019, spent the majority of the 2022-23 season on loan at Serie A club Juventus. The defensive midfielder made 35 appearances for the Bianconeri in all competitions, scoring one goal and claiming an assist. For the reigning French champions, the Argentina international has played a total of 117 games in all competitions, scoring thrice and setting up 10 goals.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
