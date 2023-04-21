This summer, soccer fans in the United States are in for a treat as English Premier League powerhouse Chelsea and Welsh club Wrexham are set to play an exciting match at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. On July 19, the two teams will meet for the first time since 1984, on neutral ground as part of the 2023 FC Series, marking the first international soccer competition held at the iconic stadium.

Chelsea and Wrexham to Square Off at Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill

There is a sense of anticipation in the air for the Chelsea FC vs. Wrexham AFC game at Chapel Hill. UNC Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham expressed excitement about hosting the match, saying, “We look forward to welcoming fans from all over the world, filling Kenan Stadium and creating a fantastic atmosphere for international competition.”

Fans attending the game will also be helping a local cause. Each ticket sold for the game will will have a portion donated to the Pediatric Hematology Oncology Clinic at UNC Children’s Hospital.

McElhenney and Reynolds’ David vs. Goliath

Chelsea, a London-based club with a rich history, is sure to bring excitement to the field. Its star-studded roster, includes Argentine World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez, Portuguese sensation Joao Felix, U.S. national team star Christian Pulisic, and England national team stalwarts Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Chelsea will face Wrexham AFC in a pre-season friendly in the United States. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kxoCyHIQGQ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 20, 2023

In contrast, Wrexham, a historic Welsh team, has gained a unique following in recent years. This is in no short part thanks to its celebrity owners. Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the club in November 2020.

The “Red Dragons” are one of the world’s oldest soccer teams. They were founded way back in 1864, and currently lead England’s National League, the country’s fifth tier. However, one more victory would see the North Wales club promoted back into the football league pyramid.

The club’s remarkable story has been documented in the popular docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham.” Furthermore, the cameras will be following the club as they embark on their U.S. tour.

Big Challenge for The Red Dragons

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is eager for the upcoming U.S. tour and the opportunity to face Chelsea.”To have the opportunity to play a team of Chelsea’s caliber at the Kenan Stadium, North Carolina, will be a terrific test for our players and form an important part of our preparations for the 2023/24 season,” Parkinson said.

Wrexham fans can look forward to additional games on July 22 and 28. However, the finer details are yet to be finalized for these games.

Home of Tar Heels Football to Welcome New Kind of Football

Kenan Stadium, primarily an American football venue, does have a history with soccer as well. The stadium hosted the University of North Carolina’s first national championship in women’s sports when the 1981 UNC women’s soccer team claimed victory against the University of Central Florida.

Broadcast information and the official kickoff time for the Chelsea vs. Wrexham match will be announced later this year, but fans can expect an evening game. Don’t miss this historic match as international soccer comes to Chapel Hill, bringing together a renowned English club and a resurgent Welsh team in a must-see summer event.

