Charles Barkley: What Is The Former NBA Star’s Net Worth?

Charles Wade Barkley is widely considered as one of the greatest basketball players of all-time. ‘Chuck’ played in the NBA for 16 seasons and won an array of personal awards and accolades.

Barkley’s glittering career saw him feature for the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets. The power forward became one of the NBA’s most dominant rebounders and his overall versatility saw him named an NBA All-Star on 11 occasions.

A huge influence all over the court, Barkley could shoot, dribble, create plays and defend. He even beat Michael Jordan to the 1993 MVP award.

However, Barkley was also one of the most controversial and outspoken NBA stars and he did enter into various disagreements with the media.

Nowadays, the Round Mound of Rebound works as a TV analyst on CBS Sports and TNT. But how much is Barkley’s net worth? Let’s take a closer look.

Charles Barkley NBA Career Summary

Charles Barkley first rose to prominence at high school when he endured a 6-inch growth spurt, helping him to become one of the finest players in the State.

During his senior year, Barkley earned a scholarship to Auburn University where he majored in business management and began to fine tune his brilliant basketball abilities.

Barkley’s three-year college career saw him continue to excel. He was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers as the fifth pick in the 1984 NBA draft.

After eight years with the 76ers, Barkley played for the Phoenix Suns for four years before finishing his career at the Houston Rockets.

Despite never winning an NBA championship, Barkley is still considered one of the games all-time greats.

Charles Barkley NBA Stats And Awards

Over the course of his career, Charles Barkley became the fourth player to amass 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 4,000 assists.

Barkley averaged 22.1 PPG, 11.7 RPG and 3.9 APG during his 16 years in the NBA (regular season). In the play-offs, he averaged 23.0 PPG, 3.9 APG and 13.8 RPG.

In terms of NBA regular season records, Barkley has the most offensive rebounds in a half (13), the most offensive rebounds in a quarter (11) and he is the smallest player to lead the league in rebounds (6’6″).

For the NBA play-offs, Barkley has the record for most free throws made in a half (19), most free throw attempts in a 7-game series (100) and most turnovers in a 7-game series (37).

Barkley’s personal awards are hugely impressive. His finest achievements include: 1x MVP award, 11x NBA All-Star, 5x All-NBA First Team, 5x All-NBA Second Team and two inclusions in the NBA Anniversary Team (50th, 75th).

Who Is Charles Barkley’s Wife And Daughter?

Charles Barkley has been married to Maureen Blumhardt since 1989. The pair first met when ‘Chuck’ was still playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Blumhardt is a former model and has rarely opened up about her relationship with Barkley. They prefer to keep their personal information under wraps from the media.

In the same year they married, their daughter Christiana was born. Bizarrely, Barkley admitting naming his only born after the Christiana Mall in Deleware.

Christiana graduated from Villanova University in 2011 and later went on to obtain her master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University six years later.

In March 2021, Christiana married her long-term boyfriend Ilya Hoffman. Barkley has been quoted saying how fond he is of his son-in-law and how he is a welcome addition to the family.

Charles Barkley Net Worth

Charles Barkley’s net worth is estimated to be $60m. Just over $40m of Barkley’s net worth came from his 16-year NBA career salary.

His biggest deal came at the end of his career with the Houston Rockets, earning $9m a year when he joined in 1999.

The rest of his fortune has been generated from sponsorships/endorsements and his television work. Barkley has appeared as a brand endorser for Nike, FanDuel, T-Mobile, McDonald’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Right Guard.

In 2020, Barkley signed a $30m five-year deal with TNT to continue on as a co-host of Inside the NBA. Two years later, he penned a new $100m ten-year deal to remain with the broadcaster.