At 5-8 this season, the Chargers are on the outside looking in to make the playoffs in 2023. In their last game, Los Angeles lost their starting QB Justin Herbert in Week 14 and he’s done for the rest of the 2023. He injured his right index finger and needs season-ending surgery.

That means Easton Stick will be making his first career start on TNF in Week 15 vs. the Raiders. To make matters worse for the Chargers, Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen is out with a heel injury. Los Angeles is going to be limited on what they can do on offense tonight. They need Austin Ekeler to step up tonight and have a big game.

In his 11th professional season, Keenan Allen is having another impressive year. Arguably the best of his career so far with a league-leading 108 catches through 13 games. His 1, 243 receiving yards are fourth in the NFL in 2023. That is also a new single-season record for their franchise. Unfortunately, Allen has a heel injury and he won’t be available for the quick turnaround on TNF.

It will not be easy for the Chargers to replace the production of Keenan Allen at WR vs. the Raiders. Luckily, Los Angeles will be getting some reinforcements at WR in Week 15. Joshua Palmer had been on the IR since Week 9 with a knee sprain. However, he will be making his return against the Raiders. Palmer has 23 receptions for 377 yards and one touchdown this season.

Against the Chiefs in Week 7, Palmer had five catches for 133 yards. He can be a big-time playmaker for the Chargers if Easton Stick can connect with him tonight. That is where the real challenge lies for the Chargers. This will be Stick’s first professional start. He’s played two seasons in the NFL and has only appeared in two games. He’ll be the lead signal-caller for Los Angeles in Week 15 when they are on the road to face the Raiders.