Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck told Jaylen Brown prior to the trade deadline that he wouldn’t be moved for Kevin Durant before he was acquired by the Phoenix Suns.

In an interview with the Greg Hill Show, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck confirmed he spoke to Brown and told the 26-year-old he would not be traded before the deadline.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith claimed live on First Take that Boston were considering trading Brown for Durant – which has now been disproved.

“We don’t talk about private stuff on the air about contracts or anything like that,” Grousbeck said.

“What happens in the league is agents or other teams —I mean, Brad is on the phone with every team, definitely every week during the season. Just saying, ‘Who do you like? Who is playing well? Who do you like on our roster?’

“He files it away in his mental database. That’s just that. They talk all the time about everything, it doesn’t mean a trade is proposed. Jaylen is not going anywhere. He knew that before the trade deadline because I told him personally.”

Jaylen Brown’s name frequently popped up in trade discussions when Kevin Durant requested a move out of Brooklyn in September, which was later rescinded by the 34-year-old.

Shams Charania even reported that the Celtics had offered the Nets a package including Brown, Derrick White and picks for Durant – but Brooklyn rejected and were seeking more.

Following Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks, the lane was open for Durant to find a new situation and give himself the best chance at winning another championship.

The two-time Finals MVP was traded to Phoenix for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four unprotected future first-round picks.

The move has NBA sportsbooks valuing the Suns’ odds to win the championship this season at +450 – second favorite behind the Boston Celtics (+325).

