NBA

Celtics owner told Jaylen Brown he would not be traded for Kevin Durant

Author image
Joe Lyons
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
JWT7R7B72FGORJ7QA3RHD3DUXI
JWT7R7B72FGORJ7QA3RHD3DUXI

Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck told Jaylen Brown prior to the trade deadline that he wouldn’t be moved for Kevin Durant before he was acquired by the Phoenix Suns.

Wyc Grousbeck told Jaylen Brown he was untouchable in trade talks

In an interview with the Greg Hill Show, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck confirmed he spoke to Brown and told the 26-year-old he would not be traded before the deadline.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith claimed live on First Take that Boston were considering trading Brown for Durant – which has now been disproved.

“We don’t talk about private stuff on the air about contracts or anything like that,” Grousbeck said.

“What happens in the league is agents or other teams —I mean, Brad is on the phone with every team, definitely every week during the season. Just saying, ‘Who do you like? Who is playing well? Who do you like on our roster?’

“He files it away in his mental database. That’s just that. They talk all the time about everything, it doesn’t mean a trade is proposed. Jaylen is not going anywhere. He knew that before the trade deadline because I told him personally.”

Jaylen Brown’s name frequently popped up in trade discussions when Kevin Durant requested a move out of Brooklyn in September, which was later rescinded by the 34-year-old.

Shams Charania even reported that the Celtics had offered the Nets a package including Brown, Derrick White and picks for Durant – but Brooklyn rejected and were seeking more.

Following Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks, the lane was open for Durant to find a new situation and give himself the best chance at winning another championship.

The two-time Finals MVP was traded to Phoenix for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four unprotected future first-round picks.

The move has NBA sportsbooks valuing the Suns’ odds to win the championship this season at +450 – second favorite behind the Boston Celtics (+325).

Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
JWT7R7B72FGORJ7QA3RHD3DUXI
NBA

LATEST Celtics owner told Jaylen Brown he would not be traded for Kevin Durant

Author image Joe Lyons  •  11min
Cade Cunningham Detroit Pistons
NBA
NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge Odds, Rosters And Prediction
Author image Joe Lyons  •  1h

NBA All-Star weekend kicks-off with the Rising Stars Challenge and you can find the best odds, stats and predictions here as the league’s best young talents go head-to-head. The Rising…

GettyImages 1239911404 e1657204289777
NBA
NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Odds, Stats And Prediction
Author image Joe Lyons  •  1h

Ahead of a busy Saturday at NBA All-Star weekend, we’re taking a look at the odds to win the Slam Dunk Contest as well as winners from over the years…

giannis antetokounmpo lebron james 4871359
NBA
NBA All-Star Game MVP Odds, Stats And Prediction
Author image Joe Lyons  •  1h
Randle
NBA
Julius Randle To Replace Anfernee Simons In The Three-Point Contest
Author image Owen Jones  •  22h
LeBron Breaking Record Thunder
NBA
LeBron James Speaks Publically About Jazz-Lakers Trade Deal
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 16 2023
jokic mvp 061121
NBA
NBA media predicts Nikola Jokic to win 3rd consecutive MVP
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 16 2023
Arrow to top