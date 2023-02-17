Kevin Durant Means Business For the Suns: “We’ve got work to do”

Durant was unveiled to the media for the first time as a Phoenix player on Thursday, with the 13-time All-Star answering questions in front of 3,000 excited Suns fans.

The former Nets star signed for the Suns in a blockbuster trade last week and Phoenix fans have made it known just how appreciative they are of their new player, as 3,000 supporters turned up to the Footprint Arena in the middle of the afternoon to hear Durant answer a few questions.

Durant was met with a rapturous applause form the fans almost every time he spoke on Thursday, but when he did manage to speak to everyone, it was clear that the former Nets player means business going into the second half of the season.

“I appreciate your warm welcome, but we’ve got work to do,” Durant said.

Kevin Durant on postseason expectations in Phoenix: "It's pressure because I'm one of the best players to ever play the game." 🗣️🔥 pic.twitter.com/YWMTXU6eh4 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 16, 2023

“I feel like I’ve still got to prove myself. I want to put good stuff on film every day. That’s the only thing I’m concerned with at this point in my life, is putting good stuff on film every night. I’m looking forward to doing that for Suns fans and hopefully they accept me after that.”

The Suns have taken a huge risk in bringing Durant to Phoenix, as their trade with Brooklyn meant losing Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder, as well as first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029, and other draft compensation.

Durant is certainly a risk worth taking however, as the NBA veteran is currently averaging 29.7 points per game this season and could be exactly what the Suns need to challenge for their first ever NBA Championship.

The 34-year old is set to miss out on this weekends All-Star game as he is still struggling with a right knee MCL sprain, however Phoenix can expect their new signing to debut for them shortly after the All-Star break this weekend.

Content You May Like