Celtics Injury Report: Kristaps Porzingis Ruled Out With A Knee Injury

Owen Jones
Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for tonight’s games against the Dallas Mavericks with right knee inflammation.

 

Porzingis has had his share of injuries this season as he’s only appeared in 32 of the Celtics’ 43 games. He was apart of the three team trade this off-season that sent Marcus Smart the Grizzlies and Tyus Jones to the Wizards. Porzingis has been a very good addition for this Celtics team. He is having another solid season in his 8th season in the NBA. Porzingis is averaging 19.5 points per game, 6.8 rebounds per game, and two assists per game. He is also an avid shot blocker averaging 1.9 blocks per game.

https://celticswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/39/2023/10/1756912492-e1698343327576.jpg?w=1000&h=600&crop=1

The Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA and just fell short of winning another NBA Finals two years ago. A disappointing loss in the Eastern Conference Finals came last season to the Miami Heat. However, it was time for a change and Porzingis could take them over the top. Also with the addition of Jrue Holiday, both bring defensive prowess to this team. The Celtics currently sit as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 33-10. They currently lead the Milwaukee Bucks by 3.5 games.

The Boston Celtics are currently favorites to win the Eastern Conference at +130 according to Massachusetts sportsbooks.

Who Will Step Up In Porzingis’ Absence?

With Porzingis out tonight, Al Horford and Luke Kornet will be getting added minutes with Horford likley starting in his place. Horford, however, is one of the more established veterans in the NBA and has played well in a limited role. He has his fair share of starts in his long career. This injury to Porzingis should not hamper him for much time. The team is likely taking precautions as they will need him healthy for the playoffs.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
