Basketball

Celtics and Raptors interested in Spurs center Jakob Poeltl

Author image
Joe Lyons
3 min read
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl is reportedly of great interest to the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors as the February 9 trade deadline edges closer, according to a report.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Poeltl is gaining significant interest from the Celtics and Raptors who are looking to bolster their frontcourt depth at the mid-way point of the season.

Charania’s report details that Poeltl is believed to have great respect for the Spurs, his teammates and head coach Gregg Popovich but wants to compete on the highest levels and not scrapping at the bottom of the Western Conference.

The 27-year-old Austrian becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason but San Antonio do not want to risk losing Poeltl for no compensation and may look to trade the big man.

Celtics interested in trading for Jakob Poeltl who wants to compete at the ‘highest levels’

San Antonio’s recent standing offer to Poeltl for his maximum extension of four years and $58 million has been declined and the player is expected to demand as much as $20 million per season in free agency.

The former first-round draft pick is averaging 12.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game so far this season with 35 appearances and could provide quality frontcourt depth for the championship-chasing Celtics.

The Celtics are favorites to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy in 2023 and win an 18th NBA championship according to the latest NBA betting odds, sitting at a price of +400 with BetOnline.

Poeltl was drafted by the Raptors back in 2016 with the ninth overall pick but was traded to the Spurs in July 2018 and has remained in Texas ever since.

His former club are also in a struggling position in the Eastern Conference, currently four games below .500 with a 20-24 record and face a tough battle to reach the playoffs this season.

Author image
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
