Celtics and Raptors interested in Spurs center Jakob Poeltl

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl is reportedly of great interest to the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors as the February 9 trade deadline edges closer, according to a report.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Poeltl is gaining significant interest from the Celtics and Raptors who are looking to bolster their frontcourt depth at the mid-way point of the season.

Charania’s report details that Poeltl is believed to have great respect for the Spurs, his teammates and head coach Gregg Popovich but wants to compete on the highest levels and not scrapping at the bottom of the Western Conference.

The 27-year-old Austrian becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason but San Antonio do not want to risk losing Poeltl for no compensation and may look to trade the big man.

San Antonio’s recent standing offer to Poeltl for his maximum extension of four years and $58 million has been declined and the player is expected to demand as much as $20 million per season in free agency.

The former first-round draft pick is averaging 12.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game so far this season with 35 appearances and could provide quality frontcourt depth for the championship-chasing Celtics.

The Celtics are favorites to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy in 2023 and win an 18th NBA championship according to the latest NBA betting odds, sitting at a price of +400 with BetOnline.

Poeltl was drafted by the Raptors back in 2016 with the ninth overall pick but was traded to the Spurs in July 2018 and has remained in Texas ever since.

His former club are also in a struggling position in the Eastern Conference, currently four games below .500 with a 20-24 record and face a tough battle to reach the playoffs this season.

